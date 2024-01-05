Azerbaijani Servicemen Completing Active Military Service Discharged (VIDEO)

(MENAFN
- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 5.
In ensuring the
execution of the Order of the President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan on the conscription of citizens of the Republic of
Azerbaijan for active military service and the discharge of
servicemen from active military service to the reserve for the
period of January 1–30, 2024, events aimed at the discharge of
servicemen who completed their active military service are being
held in the Azerbaijan Army's military units, Trend reports, referring
to the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.
The events are being held according to the instructions of the
Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov.
First, the memory of the National Leader of the Azerbaijani
people Heydar Aliyev, and Shehids (Martyrs), who sacrificed their
lives for the sovereignty, territorial integrity, and independence
of the Motherland, was honored with observing a minute of silence.
The National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was
performed.
The speakers at the events congratulated the active military
servicemen, discharged to reserve from the Azerbaijan Armed Forces,
on worthily completing military service and wished them success in
their future activities.
In turn, soldiers who completed their military service expressed
pride in serving in the Azerbaijan Army. They also expressed
confidence that the positive qualities acquired during the military
service will be beneficial in their future lives.
A group of servicemen, who distinguished themselves during
military service, was awarded.
At the end of the events, photos were taken with discharged
servicemen and they were sent to their places of residence.
