Azerbaijani Servicemen Completing Active Military Service Discharged (VIDEO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)In ensuring the execution of the Order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan on the conscription of citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan for active military service and the discharge of servicemen from active military service to the reserve for the period of January 1–30, 2024, events aimed at the discharge of servicemen who completed their active military service are being held in the Azerbaijan Army's military units, Trend reports, referring to the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.

The events are being held according to the instructions of the Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov.

First, the memory of the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev, and Shehids (Martyrs), who sacrificed their lives for the sovereignty, territorial integrity, and independence of the Motherland, was honored with observing a minute of silence. The National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was performed.

The speakers at the events congratulated the active military servicemen, discharged to reserve from the Azerbaijan Armed Forces, on worthily completing military service and wished them success in their future activities.

In turn, soldiers who completed their military service expressed pride in serving in the Azerbaijan Army. They also expressed confidence that the positive qualities acquired during the military service will be beneficial in their future lives.

A group of servicemen, who distinguished themselves during military service, was awarded.

At the end of the events, photos were taken with discharged servicemen and they were sent to their places of residence.

