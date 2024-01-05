There Are 2000 Trucks In Queues At Border Of Ukraine And Poland

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) There are 2,000 trucks queued up on the border of Ukraine and Poland.

This was reported in a commentary to an Ukrinform correspondent by the State Border Guard Service spokesman Andriy Demchenko.

"The directions of the checkpoints "Rava-Ruska-Krebenne", "Krakivets-Korchova", "Yagodyn-Dorokhusk" continue to be blocked. According to the Polish border guards, as of the morning, 1,400 trucks are queuing at these three destinations towards Ukraine. In addition, on January 4, in the morning, the blocking of traffic for trucks in the direction of the Shehyni-Medyka checkpoint resumed, the queue in the morning is 600 trucks," he said.

The spokesman said that truck traffic in this area remained intense over the past day, but that a decrease in the number of trucks crossing the border is not excluded.

On other sections of the border, traffic for trucks is not blocked. The queue of trucks heading towards Ukraine is recorded only in Slovakia. As of this morning, 100 trucks were waiting to cross into Ukraine at the Uzhhorod checkpoint.

As reported, on January 4, traffic blocking for trucks resumed on the road in front of the Medyka checkpoint, adjacent to the Ukrainian checkpoint Shehyni, in Poland.

Polish farmers are demanding subsidies for the purchase of corn, the preservation of the agricultural tax this year at the level of 2023 and the continuation of the possibility of obtaining loans to ensure liquidity. The blocking of truck traffic near the Medyka-Shehyni checkpoint is expected to last until February 3.