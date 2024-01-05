Strengthening Of Checks At Border: SBGS Of Ukraine Gave Reason

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Border guards have tightened control over the departure of men, in particular, due to the large number of forged documents: about 3,000 of them were found last year.

This was reported by the spokesman of the State Border Guard Service (SBGS), Andriy Demchenko, on the air of the "United News" telethon, Ukrinform reports.

"The rules for crossing the border remain the same as before. But border guards are responsible for carefully checking the conditions of departure. Because, unfortunately, we have recently seen an increase in the number of forged documents. As well as non-compliance with the purpose of the trip," said the spokesman.

He noted that people disregard the prescribed rules and travel for other purposes. This also applies to people who carry out international transportation of goods or for the transportation of humanitarian goods.

"When we thoroughly investigate, it often turns out that the purpose of the trip does not correspond to the prescribed one," he said.

Demchenko said that over 11 months of last year, almost 3,000 forged documents were found at the border. "That is why the checks have become more thorough. If a person provides documents confirming the category of people who are allowed to cross the border, then, of course, border guards let them through," he said.

As reported, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets sent a letter to the State Border Guard Service with a request to provide information on the documents that SBGS officers require from citizens to cross the border, as well as the legal grounds for such a requirement. He reminded that on December 31, huge queues formed at various checkpoints. The reason was said to be the tightening of control over citizens wishing to travel abroad. It was also reported that citizens are required to provide military registration documents with a record of deferral from mobilization.