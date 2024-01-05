Armenia Downplays International Law Despite Recognizing Azerbaijani Territories

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Although the Garabagh issue is unequivocally closed for Armenia, official Yerevan still cannot part with its old dreams. There is no reason left to claim. There are no roads to block, no food shortages, and "genocide" crises. All problems were solved within 23 hours. But some of the signs left behind and some of the places that were later called "historical monuments" are a means of perpetuating the claims.

We are talking about the so-called khachgar monument belonging to the Armenians in the Kalbajar region, which was freed from the Armenian occupation. Armenia claims that the monument built in the name of the invader Tigran Abrahamyan and his comrades-in-arms, who died in Ömər Pass (Ömər Aşırımı), was destroyed by Azerbaijan. Armenian Azerbaijani scholar Varsik Simonyan shared the pictures of the mentioned monument on the website.







This is only one side of the matter. On the other hand, Armenia accused Azerbaijan, even UNESCO, the Council of Europe, and the International Court of Justice of the destroyed so-called monument. Armenia notes that the aforementioned institutions and organizations were allegedly indifferent to the demolition of the “monument” belonging to Armenians on the territory of Azerbaijan.

As if this was not enough, Armenia, speaking on behalf of the International Court of Justice, tried to present the territory of Azerbaijan as its own and presented Azerbaijan as having occupied the territory of Kalbajar.

In fact, Armenia cannot be blamed for all these baseless claims. A sick soul can never have logical thinking. For this reason, trying to prove something against such thinkers is nothing more than a waste of valuable time.

The side of the claim related to international organizations is extremely interesting. Here, Armenia is trying to make fools of itself and international organizations. However, the only fool in the middle is Armenia itself. Understanding the reason is as simple as drinking a glass of water.

First of all, let's start with the simple: if Armenia is an independent state, then there must be a state institution, government, and legal bodies that regulate the country's legislation. If they exist, then their decisions are valid and must be implemented unequivocally.

Now let's go to the second stage: the Armenian leadership, that is, the Prime Minister, who is the supreme leader of the government, has repeatedly officially recognized that Garabagh, which was freed from the Armenian occupation, is the territory of Azerbaijan. This makes any Armenian claims directly related to Garabagh illegal. The opposite of this is breaking the law - as Armenia, first of all, disrespects its own legislation, and secondly, bends international institutions. So, a logic emerges here, why Armenia is not punished by the International Court of Justice for such illegal behavior?

As for UNESCO, it is not only the fault of the Armenians but also the fault of some appropriate organizations, such as UNESCO or UN ICJ that today both of them have been turned into string puppets in the hands of a group of Armenians. This situation would not arise if every organization fulfilled its mission properly. However, sometimes getting some of the organizations politicized and acting inappropriately leads to bitter consequences later.

This is not the real disgrace - the real one is the genocide against the monument of Khurshidbanu Natavan, who is considered a historical figure of Azerbaijan in Evian-les-Bains, the city of France, and all Azerbaijan's cultural monuments in France. Unfortunately, UNESCO ignores this disgrace "in the very center of civilization". Therefore, rather than discussing the ongoing construction works in Azerbaijan's Garabagh, it would be better for the relevant organizations to discuss fists the disgrace in France's Evian-les-Bains and come to a conclusion.