Although the Garabagh issue is unequivocally closed for Armenia,
official Yerevan still cannot part with its old dreams. There is no
reason left to claim. There are no roads to block, no food
shortages, and "genocide" crises. All problems were solved within
23 hours. But some of the signs left behind and some of the places
that were later called "historical monuments" are a means of
perpetuating the claims.
We are talking about the so-called khachgar monument belonging
to the Armenians in the Kalbajar region, which was freed from the
Armenian occupation. Armenia claims that the monument built in the
name of the invader Tigran Abrahamyan and his comrades-in-arms, who
died in Ömər Pass (Ömər Aşırımı), was destroyed by Azerbaijan.
Armenian Azerbaijani scholar Varsik Simonyan shared the pictures of
the mentioned monument on the website.
This is only one side of the matter. On the other hand, Armenia
accused Azerbaijan, even UNESCO, the Council of Europe, and the
International Court of Justice of the destroyed so-called monument.
Armenia notes that the aforementioned institutions and
organizations were allegedly indifferent to the demolition of the
“monument” belonging to Armenians on the territory of
Azerbaijan.
As if this was not enough, Armenia, speaking on behalf of the
International Court of Justice, tried to present the territory of
Azerbaijan as its own and presented Azerbaijan as having occupied
the territory of Kalbajar.
In fact, Armenia cannot be blamed for all these baseless claims. A
sick soul can never have logical thinking. For this reason, trying
to prove something against such thinkers is nothing more than a
waste of valuable time.
The side of the claim related to international organizations is
extremely interesting. Here, Armenia is trying to make fools of
itself and international organizations. However, the only fool in
the middle is Armenia itself. Understanding the reason is as simple
as drinking a glass of water.
First of all, let's start with the simple: if Armenia is an
independent state, then there must be a state institution,
government, and legal bodies that regulate the country's
legislation. If they exist, then their decisions are valid and must
be implemented unequivocally.
Now let's go to the second stage: the Armenian leadership, that
is, the Prime Minister, who is the supreme leader of the
government, has repeatedly officially recognized that Garabagh,
which was freed from the Armenian occupation, is the territory of
Azerbaijan. This makes any Armenian claims directly related to
Garabagh illegal. The opposite of this is breaking the law - as
Armenia, first of all, disrespects its own legislation, and
secondly, bends international institutions. So, a logic emerges
here, why Armenia is not punished by the International Court of
Justice for such illegal behavior?
As for UNESCO, it is not only the fault of the Armenians but
also the fault of some appropriate organizations, such as UNESCO or
UN ICJ that today both of them have been turned into string puppets
in the hands of a group of Armenians. This situation would not
arise if every organization fulfilled its mission properly.
However, sometimes getting some of the organizations politicized
and acting inappropriately leads to bitter consequences later.
This is not the real disgrace - the real one is the genocide
against the monument of Khurshidbanu Natavan, who is considered a
historical figure of Azerbaijan in Evian-les-Bains, the city of
France, and all Azerbaijan's cultural monuments in France.
Unfortunately, UNESCO ignores this disgrace "in the very center of
civilization". Therefore, rather than discussing the ongoing
construction works in Azerbaijan's Garabagh, it would be better for
the relevant organizations to discuss fists the disgrace in
France's Evian-les-Bains and come to a conclusion.
