40 Percent Of Participants In Police Certification In Armenia Did Not Pass IQ Test

(MENAFN- AzerNews) About 40 per cent of Armenian police officers failed the testing
stage of the general section, the Armenian Interior Ministry's
press service told Sputnik-Armenia, Azernews reports.
As of the end of December 2023, 1,123 police officers took part
in the attestation, 190 of them passed all stages. Attestation of 3
more officers was in the process.
Attestation includes 4 stages: Electronic testing of general
knowledge (police officers themselves call it "IQ test"), two-stage
test (testing of physical and firearms training), testing of
professional competences (electronic), interview - for the main and
higher groups of police positions.
According to the Interior Ministry, 454 participants failed to
pass the general knowledge testing stage, 192 - physical training,
279 - firearms training, and 8 people failed to pass the
professional competence testing.
It should be noted that the "IQ test" consists of two
subsections - general development and professional skills.
MENAFN05012024000195011045ID1107687778
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.