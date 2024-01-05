SBS Detained 41 People For Violation Of State Border In December 2023

(MENAFN- AzerNews) SBS detained 41 people for violation of the state border in
December 2023, Azernews reports, citing SBS.
It was noted that 20 of them were citizens of Azerbaijan,
6-Pakistan, 7-Iran, 3-India, 2-Algeria, 1-Tajikistan, 1-Georgia and
1-Turkiye. As part of measures to combat illegal migration, 22
people were detained while attempting to cross the state border
with a false date stamp, a false passport and a foreign
document.
A total of 834 persons were detained for violating the rules of
the border regime and appropriate measures were taken against them.
As a result of measures taken by the law enforcement agencies to
combat crime, 404 wanted persons were detained and handed over to
the appropriate authorities, 419 persons were banned from leaving
the country, and 16 persons were banned from entering the Republic
of Azerbaijan.
As a result of measures taken to combat illicit trafficking in
narcotic drugs, 155 kg 280 grams of narcotic drugs and 100 tablets
considered to be potent narcotic drugs were detected and seized
from circulation.
As a result of anti-smuggling measures, smuggling worth AZN 2
mln 357,830k was detained, including narcotic drugs, pneumatic
pistol, tear gas cylinders, shotgun cartridges, alcoholic
beverages, medicines of various names, tobacco products and a large
number of priotechnics.
