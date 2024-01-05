US: Russia Does Not Interfere With US Efforts To Normalise Azerbaijan-Armenia Relations

(MENAFN- AzerNews) During a briefing, U.S. State Department spokesman Matthew Miller, responding to a question that Moscow has urged foreign governments not to interfere in the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, said that Russia is not preventing the United States from carrying out important diplomatic efforts to normalise relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Azernews reports.

"Russia is in no way preventing us from pursuing the important diplomatic efforts that we believe are necessary for Armenia and Azerbaijan, and we will continue to pursue them," Miller said.

Referring to the possible next meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia in the US, he emphasised that Washington will make a statement when the meeting is scheduled.