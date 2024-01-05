US: Russia Does Not Interfere With US Efforts To Normalise Azerbaijan-Armenia Relations

(MENAFN- AzerNews) During a briefing, U.S. State Department spokesman Matthew
Miller, responding to a question that Moscow has urged foreign
governments not to interfere in the peace process between
Azerbaijan and Armenia, said that Russia is not preventing the
United States from carrying out important diplomatic efforts to
normalise relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Azernews reports.
"Russia is in no way preventing us from pursuing the important
diplomatic efforts that we believe are necessary for Armenia and
Azerbaijan, and we will continue to pursue them," Miller said.
Referring to the possible next meeting of the Foreign Ministers
of Azerbaijan and Armenia in the US, he emphasised that Washington
will make a statement when the meeting is scheduled.
