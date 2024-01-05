Western Azerbaijani Community Responded To US Secretary Of State

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Western Azerbaijani Community reacted to US Secretary of State's
statement: "We categorically reject this list", Azernews reprots.
Azernews reprots, Western Azerbaijani Community statement
says:
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrogantly included
Azerbaijan in some so-called list related to religious freedom.
First of all, no one has authorised the US to make any conceivable
reports, lists on religious freedom in the countries of the world,
and the use of such practice by the US is a manifestation of false
"American exceptionalism".
It was noted that the U.S. "bills" dozens of countries in its
world by placing countries whose policies it considers hostile on
such an undervalued list. The hypocrisy of those who turn a blind
eye to Armenia's destruction of the Azerbaijani people's cultural
heritage, mosques, cemeteries, religious and ethnic prejudices,
crusader mentality is disgusting:
"At a time when" Epstein's list "to the American public, from
lies to peace shaken morality, conscience, human rights, the rule
of law by mischievous acts of those who "passed the lesson", about
whom, about what" the U.S. itself is concerned, look, it is
incomprehensible. Instead of meddling in the affairs of other
countries, the US should go and deal with its own domestic
problems, including securing the rights of indigenous peoples it
has historically suppressed.
The "logic" of US diplomacy is also "striking." On the one hand,
the U.S. invites Azerbaijan to the Washington platform, while on
the other hand, it takes one hostile step against Azerbaijan after
another.
The US list on religious freedom has no force, no weight and we
categorically reject it".
