Azerbaijani President Congratulated Orthodox Christian Community Of Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has
congratulated the Orthodox Christian community of Azerbaijan on
Christmas, Azernews reports.
Congratulations letter reads:
"Dear compatriots!
I cordially congratulate the entire Christian community of
Azerbaijan on Christmas, and convey my sincerest wishes to each of
you.
In Azerbaijan, known for its rich traditions of tolerance, for
centuries representatives of different nations and religions have
been living in peace, mutual respect and trust. We assess
ethno-religious diversity, which is one of the predominant
qualities of our society, as a great achievement of our statehood,
consider preservation of the atmosphere of democratic coexistence
prevailing in the country, propaganda and promotion of progressive
public values based on principles of humanism and tolerance as one
of the priority directions of our state policy.
It is gratifying that our Christian compatriots, taking
advantage of the broad opportunities created by the exemplary
relations between the state and religion, preserve their customs
and traditions, language and culture, together with representatives
of other faiths actively participate in the large-scale creative
work carried out in our country, in all spheres of social and
political life.
Dear compatriots!
Christmas embodies novelty, purity, such lofty feelings as mercy
and kindness. I once again convey to all of you festive
congratulations on the occasion of this bright day, I wish your
families happiness, your homes - prosperity.
Happy holiday!".
