Azerbaijani President Congratulated Orthodox Christian Community Of Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has congratulated the Orthodox Christian community of Azerbaijan on Christmas, Azernews reports.

Congratulations letter reads:

"Dear compatriots!

I cordially congratulate the entire Christian community of Azerbaijan on Christmas, and convey my sincerest wishes to each of you.

In Azerbaijan, known for its rich traditions of tolerance, for centuries representatives of different nations and religions have been living in peace, mutual respect and trust. We assess ethno-religious diversity, which is one of the predominant qualities of our society, as a great achievement of our statehood, consider preservation of the atmosphere of democratic coexistence prevailing in the country, propaganda and promotion of progressive public values based on principles of humanism and tolerance as one of the priority directions of our state policy.

It is gratifying that our Christian compatriots, taking advantage of the broad opportunities created by the exemplary relations between the state and religion, preserve their customs and traditions, language and culture, together with representatives of other faiths actively participate in the large-scale creative work carried out in our country, in all spheres of social and political life.

Dear compatriots!

Christmas embodies novelty, purity, such lofty feelings as mercy and kindness. I once again convey to all of you festive congratulations on the occasion of this bright day, I wish your families happiness, your homes - prosperity.

Happy holiday!".