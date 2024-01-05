Ready To Take Any Responsibility, Says Sharmila After Meeting Kharge

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 6 (IANS) A day after merging YSR Telangana Party into the Congress party, Y. S. Sharmila called on Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge at the latter's residence in the national capital on Friday, and later said that she is ready to take any responsibility given to her.

Sharmila told reporters that the Congress party is thinking of giving her some responsibility on which she had discussion with Kharge.

"As I have already said I am ready to take any responsibility given to me," said Sharmila, sister of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and daughter of former Chief Minister Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy.

She later posted on 'X' that she took Kharge's guidance. "Happy to call on Shri Mallikarjun Kharge ji. Took his guidance on the way forward and how to strengthen the party on different fronts. Excited to come up with what is next and new," she wrote.

Sharmila also called on AICC general secretary (organisation) K. C. Venugopal to discuss the responsibility to be given to her.

She expects clarity in a day or two on the responsibility to be given to her.

She was inducted into the party by Mallikarjun Kharge in the presence of former party president Rahul Gandhi and other senior leaders on Thursday.

Sharmila had later told media persons that she was delighted to merge YSR Telangana Party into the Congress. She said her father YSR not only served the Congress party his entire life but also gave his life serving the Congress party.

Terming Congress as the only true and largest secular party in the country, she said it always upheld the culture of India serving all sections and uniting the people of India.

"It was my father's dream to see Mr Rahul Gandhi as the Prime Minister and I am happy that I am going to be a part of making that happen," she said.

She had also said that whatever role the Congress party assigns her, she will perform with loyalty, integrity and diligence.

"I am ready to take any responsibility given by the party. Not only Andhra Pradesh, I am ready to take the responsibility even if it is Andaman," she told reporters when asked if she was ready to accept the responsibility in Andhra Pradesh.

--IANS

ms/svn