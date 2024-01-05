Kuwait Oil Price Up USD 3.38 To USD 80.73 Pb - KPC

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 5 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwaiti crude oil rose by USD 3.38 to USD 80.73 per barrel on Thursday, compared with USD 77.35 per barrel a day earlier, said Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) Friday. In international markets, the Brent crude dropped by USD 66 cents to USD 77.59 per barrel, the same case with the West Texas Intermediate, which fell USD 51 cents to USD 72.19 per barrel. (end) km

