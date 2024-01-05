Palestinian Teen Martyred In Israeli Occupation Shooting

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Jan 5 (KUNA) -- A young Palestinian fell martyred and at least four others wounded by the gunfire of Israeli occupation forces during an incursion into the town of Beit Rima, northwest of Ramallah in the West Bank, early Friday, according to health authorities.

Osaid Al-Rimawi, 17, was martyred when he was hit by a bullet in his chest, health authorities said in a press release.

Israeli occupation forces advanced into the town of Beit Rima, where they raided many houses and vandalized the doors of several shops, according to local sources. (end)

