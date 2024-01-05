Iranian Official Confirms Deaths Of At Least 11 Afghan Citizens In Kerman Blasts

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The Special Assistant to the President of Iran for Afghan Affairs states that among the casualties of the recent attacks in Kerman, there were 11 Afghan nationals.

However, Fars News Agency has reported the Afghan casualties as 8 individuals, while IRNA, another news agency, has reported 12 casualties.

During the commemoration ceremony of the fourth anniversary of Qasem Soleimani's death in Kerman on Wednesday, two explosions occurred.

The Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting announced that, following the death of one of the attackers in the Kerman attack, the death toll reached 85 people. It had previously been reported that these explosions resulted in the deaths of at least 103 individuals and injuries to around 300 others.

According to Iranian authorities and the ISNA news agency, among the deceased, 11 Afghan nationals had come to visit the gathering and the Cemetery in Kerman.

ISIS claimed responsibility for the Iran-Kerman bombings in a statement published on a Telegram channel on Thursday.

This has been described as one of the deadliest terrorist attacks in recent decades. The bombings resulted in a significant loss of life and have raised concerns about security and stability in the region. Authorities are investigating the incident to determine the full extent of the damage and to take measures to prevent such attacks in the future.

