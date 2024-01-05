UN Calls On Taliban To Release Women Detained For 'Bad Hijab'

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The United Nations Special Rapporteur on Human Rights in Afghanistan reports that the recent arrests of women in Kabul indicate further restrictions on freedom of expression and the weakening of women's rights.

Richard Bentsen called on the Taliban to immediately and unconditionally release all these women.

Recently, the Taliban's Ministry of Virtue and Vice confirmed to the media that some women in Kabul have been detained for“improper dress” (bad hijab), but did not specify the number of women and girls detained.

Previously, the Taliban morality police had detained some girls in western Kabul on charges of not adhering to the group's prescribed hijab standards.

The report said that the Taliban had transferred these girls to an undisclosed location, detaining them in shops and on the streets.

The Taliban's Ministry of Virtue and Vice had previously introduced their prescribed hijab standards through images and guidelines. In the images and guidelines, it is shown that women must cover their entire bodies, including their faces, hands, and feet, to comply with the group's hijab requirements.

The use of violence and pressure to enforce the Taliban's prescribed hijab standards on Afghan women has previously met with widespread condemnation.

