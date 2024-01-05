Global Next Generation Advanced Batteries Strategic Market Report 2024-2030 - Lithium-Silicone And Solid-State Technology To Power Evs In Future

In 2022, the global market for Next Generation Advanced Batteries witnessed rapid growth. Among the emerging battery technologies, Lithium Sulphur Batteries experienced an acceleration in demand. The largest end-user sector driving this growth was consumer electronics. Geographically, North America emerged as the largest region for Next Generation Advanced Batteries.

In terms of competition, the report provides insights into the Global Key Competitors' Percentage Market Share for the year 2022, categorizing their Competitive Market Presence as strong, active, niche, or trivial. Recent market activity and innovations in this sector are also highlighted, showcasing the dynamic landscape of advanced battery technologies.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $119.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 72.7% CAGR

The Next Generation Advanced Batteries market in the U.S. is estimated at US$119.4 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 72.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 51.5% and 58.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 57.8% CAGR.

What`s New?



Special discussions on the global economic climate and market sentiment

Coverage on global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence analysis across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and trademarked research platform

Complimentary updates for one year Access to curated YouTube video transcripts of market sentiments shared by CEOs, domain experts and market influencers via interviews, podcasts, press statements and event keynotes

Key Attributes: