Spirit Aeronautical, Garuda Aerospace Ink Collaborative Agreement


1/5/2024 5:00:18 AM

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, Jan 5 (IANS) Weaponised drone maker -- rotary and fixed wing drones -- Spirit Aeronautical Systems S.A., of Greece and India's Garuda Aerospace S.A., makers of drones for civil use have inked an agreement for business collaboration.

The core objectives of this partnership include expanding market reach, fostering innovation, and facilitating the exchange of technology, experience, and best practices, said Garuda Aerospace.

As per the agreement, both the companies will act as a reseller for each other's products; transfer technology; share experience and others.

