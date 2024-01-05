Miles Of Smiles Emerges As A Leading Trilingual Nursery

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Fri 5 Jan 2024, 9:23 AM

Since then, it has grown into a prominent presence in the UAE. The school is poised to strengthen its position in the early childhood education market by unveiling five new sites in early 2024. Each of these locations will offer either the French curriculum, the British curriculum, EYFS or the Arabic language, showcasing the school's commitment to trilingual education.

Founded by French-born Léa Vandendaele, who already oversees several early learning centres in France and Switzerland, Miles of Smiles stands out for its trilingual education approach. This innovative concept, centred around respecting the child's development, was introduced to Dubai and quickly garnered enthusiastic support from parents in the city. The school reached full capacity within just a few months of opening.

As a mother of three, Vandendaele remains dedicated to discovering inventive ideas to deliver a fun and educational experience for children, facilitating their learning of multiple languages. This commitment to excellence earned Miles of Smiles the Arabian award for the best early learning centre - innovation.

The success and dynamic vision of Miles of Smiles have attracted numerous professionals interested in investing in this unique educational concept. In response to this demand, the school swiftly established a franchise system, which has had a significant impact.

Looking ahead, Vandendaele envisions Miles of Smiles expanding on a larger scale. With upcoming openings in Dubai and Sharjah, the brand also has plans to establish a presence in Abu Dhabi and Saudi Arabia shortly.

Excerpts from the interview:

My name is Léa VANDENDAELE, originally from France, currently residing in Dubai for the past two years. I am the founder of Miles of Smiles, a trilingual nursery and kindergarten.

Having three children of my own prompted me to consistently search for the most fitting educational setting for them. This pursuit eventually inspired the creation of my school a place dedicated to emphasizing the acquisition of English, French, and Arabic. My goal is to stimulate the curiosity of young minds and unlock their innate potential.

What's your business and what do you offer on the market?

In Miles of Smiles schools, we welcome children from 45 days to six years old.

We aim to provide children with a complete nursery and kindergarten experience, enabling them to enter the best primary schools with no fear and prepare them in the best possible way. Guided by a team of highly qualified and experienced bilingual educators, children learn, progress, and grow in a safe and secure environment.

The trilingual education we provide empowers children to seamlessly transition to schools following a French curriculum or continue their academic journey in IB or American and British curriculum schools, having gained a robust foundation in Arabic.

What services does Miles of Smiles offer?

At Miles of Smiles schools, we meticulously curate the services available to our students, ensuring a commitment to consistently deliver high-quality activities. Our offerings include:

- Afternoon clubs, holiday camps, medical services, meal provisions, bus transportation, field trips, and language clubs, ensuring our children are engaged from 7 am to 6 pm.

- Additionally, we provide extracurricular activities such as Islamic classes, gymnastics, ballet, and soccer, as well as music and arts, further enriching the overall educational experience we offer.

Is there anything that sets Miles of Smiles apart from other facilities?

At Miles of Smiles, our dedication to inclusivity is unwavering. We firmly believe that every child, regardless of their abilities, has a place in our school. Those with special educational or physical needs seamlessly participate in the program alongside their peers, fostering a sense of complete inclusion in the learning experience.

In essence, children raised in such an inclusive environment gain empowerment, learning that no distinctions should be drawn between one child and another. We are deeply convinced of the profoundly positive impact this inclusive approach has on children from a very early age. This conviction is underscored by Miles of Smiles being awarded a certificate of appreciation from the Community Development Authority for its outstanding collaboration in ensuring effective inclusion.

What challenges did you face in launching Miles of Smiles?

As the first French woman to establish a nursery brand in the UAE, I initiated the creation process from the ground up in this beautiful country, where the community has been incredibly welcoming and supportive.

What are your current projects?

We've recently expanded our franchise system in response to requests from other professionals in the industry to join the Miles of Smiles adventure. As a result, we will be opening several new facilities in January 2024, strategically located between Dubai, Sharjah, and Abu Dhabi.

Any future projects in the pipeline?

Indeed, we envision Miles of Smiles expanding on a larger scale, with plans to open facilities in Saudi Arabia and Qatar soon.

For more information, email ... or call (+971) 43980016/ (+971) 503775396.

Visit .