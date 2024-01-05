Dubai Police Impound SUV, Quad Bike After Drivers Caught Doing Stunts At Family Camping Site

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Fri 5 Jan 2024, 12:49 PM

An SUV (sports utility vehicle) and a quad bike were seized by Dubai Police for doing stunts at a family camping zone in Al Ruwayyah.

Last week, five vehicles driven by young motorists doing stunts were also seized authorities. The confiscated vehicles will only be released after paying an impoundment fee of up to Dh50,000.

Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police, earlier said“reckless driving and loud vehicles are not only a nuisance but also endanger the lives of road users."

In a previous story Khaleej Time, some young motorists said“looking for cheap thrills, adrenaline rush and social media attention are few of the immediate reasons why they residents are into dangerous driving.

One driver in his early 20s said he gets cheap thrills when speeding and it makes him feel like he is in one of his favourite movies featuring speeding cars.“

Dubai Police enforced more stringent fines for erring drivers last year. Reckless driving and jumping a red light are among the serious traffic offences requiring motorists to shell out Dh50,000 to release their impounded vehicles. A stiffer penalty of Dh100,000 will have to be paid for confiscated vehicles that participated in illegal road races.

Major General Abdullah Ali Al Ghaithi, assistant commander-in-chief for operations at Dubai Police, noted earlier:“Several amendments were made to the traffic law in Dubai aimed at promoting road safety and protecting lives and properties. The legal amendments support the push towards preserving lives. The amendments target reckless drivers.”

“Friends and peers of young drivers need to step up to their responsibility, and they must not encourage dangerous or risky driving and rather prove they are true and caring friends and encourage safe driving,” a road safety expert underscored.

ALSO READ:

Dh400 fine: Dubai Police remind parents to ensure child safety in vehicles

'Road stunts get lots of views': Why young Dubai drivers are hooked on deadly thrills

Dubai: 2 killed after speeding sports car falls off bridge near mall

UAE: How driving slowly could put you in danger, lead to accidents