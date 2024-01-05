Razy And Eifrit Steal Limelight In Al Rayyan

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Razy with Mickael Barzalona in the saddle capped exciting action at Al Rayyan Racecourse securing the HH Sheikh Abdullah Bin Khalifa Al Thani Trophy with a thrilling victory yesterday.

The HH Sheikh Abdullah Bin Khalifa Al Thani Cups & Trophy Day brought up pulsating races showcasing top pace during the nine contests at 20th Al Rayyan Meeting.

The Local Purebred Arabians ensured a fitting conclusion to the exciting meeting with Razy reigning supreme by a head in the 1600m race.



H H Sheikh Abdullah bin Khalifa Al Thani presents the HH Sheikh Abdullah Bin Khalifa Al Thani Cup winner's trophy.

The contest ended with an impressive 1-2-3 for owner Wathnan Racing and trainer Alban de Mieulle as Nesrine finished runner-up while Bakir also sealed a podium finish.

Razy's victory also completed a treble on the day for De Mieulle and jockey Barzalona.

Meanwhile, Eifrit cornered the HH Sheikh Abdullah Bin Khalifa Al Thani Cup glory winning the 1600m Purebred Arabians under jockey Jefferson Smith – his second win of the day.

The H H Sheikh Abdullah Bin Khalifa Al Thani Silver Cup was claimed by AJS Lattam, who displayed a lightning speed to win the 1600m Purebred Arabians race by two lengths.



Mickael Barzalona guides Razy to victory in the HH Sheikh Abdullah Bin Khalifa Al Thani Trophy. Pics: Juhaim/QREC

H H Sheikh Abdullah bin Khalifa Al Thani crowned the winners of the three races while Qatar Racing and Equestrian Club (QREC) Chairman Issa bin Mohammed Al Mohannadi was also present.

The Silver Cup win by AJS Lattam secured a quick-fire double for trainer MHK Al Attiyah and jockey Szczepan Mazur as AJS Berline had earlier claimed the Majd Al Arab Sprinter Championship title.

Earlier, Barzalona rode Bolthole to victory in the Umm Qarn Trophy - Thoroughbred Open Race – after he took the best out of Equinoxe to win the French King Cup, prevailing in Local Thoroughbred Open Race.

Jockey Smith grabbed his first victory of the day with Georges Mikhalides-trained Maraseem in Thoroughbred Handicap to lift the Yasmeen Cup.

The opening race yesterday witnessed Pavise with Soufiane Saadi in the saddle being fastest in the Thoroughbred Novice Plate to take Very Nice Name Cup, followed by Charm Spirit Cup triumph for Sherood under Tomas Lukasek.