               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Cote D'ivoire National Assembly President Meets Qatar's Envoy


1/5/2024 4:37:02 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Abidjan: President of the National Assembly of the Republic of Cote d'Ivoire H E Adama Bictogo, met Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Cote d'Ivoire H E Mubarak bin Hussein Al Marri. The meeting dealt with discussing bilateral cooperation relations between.

MENAFN05012024000063011010ID1107687693

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search