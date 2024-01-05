Cote D'ivoire National Assembly President Meets Qatar's Envoy

Abidjan: President of the National Assembly of the Republic of Cote d'Ivoire H E Adama Bictogo, met Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Cote d'Ivoire H E Mubarak bin Hussein Al Marri. The meeting dealt with discussing bilateral cooperation relations between.

