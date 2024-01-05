Qatar Youth Hostels Holds Many Activities In January

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Youth Hostels will hold in January a variety of activities and events to strengthen the national identity and local tourism culture among young people.

Speaking to Qatar News Agency (QNA), Director of Public Relations and Communications at Qatari Youth Hostels, Abdullah Saeed said the activities would preserve the Qatari environment and instill love of the homeland in the hearts of young people.

He noted that the activities include a volunteer trip to clean a beach and a kindergarten, as part of enhancing the environmental preservation among the participating youth, in cooperation with Qatar Museums.

A tourist tour will also be organised on January 14 for a youth delegation from Slovenia, to introduce the most important tourist attractions in Qatar, within the program 'Discover Qatar in 144 Hours', he added.