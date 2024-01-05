Qatar Ambassador Attends Libya National Unity Government Head's Meeting With Envoys

Ambassador of Qatar to Libya H E Khalid Mohammed Al Dosari took part in a meeting of Head of the Government of National Unity (GNU) of Libya H E Abdul Hamid Muhammad Al Dbeiba with ambassadors of the Arab, African and Islamic states accredited to Libya. During the meeting, the ambassadors were apprised of the latest political developments in Libya.

