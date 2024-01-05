Agriculture Sector Projected To Amount Over Qr622m In 2024

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Joel Johnson | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar's agriculture industry is expected to witness buoyant growth this year, as the market size is anticipated to reach $170 (QR622), according to analysts at Mordor Intelligence.

The report states that by 2029, the market size will amount $223 (QR812), surging at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.47 percent during the forecast period.

Last year, analysts at the research group noted that the market size reached about $162 (QR 590) and will total an amount of $211 (QR 770) by 2028, growing at the same CAGR.

According to market experts, some of the trends shaping the sector include the expansion in the adoption of high-technology farming products.

“Qatar's climate is characterized by low rainfall and high temperatures. Despite these challenges, the country has made tremendous efforts over the past few years by adopting sustainable and smart agriculture techniques such as hydroponics, smart irrigation, and aquaponics that have improved the optimum utilization of arable land and the quality of fruits and vegetables,” the report said.

However, Hydroponics, a predominant system, is commonly used by Qatari farmers, especially to grow local fruits and vegetables with minimal water resources.

Qatar also launched a national agriculture project in 2021, which was developed through an aquaponic system that utilizes aquaculture and hydroponics. The data indicated that the project's production capacity will reach 32,000 metric tons per year, and it applies the horizontal farming system.

The Minister of Municipality and Environment said that Qatar is planning to achieve self-sufficiency in vegetable production in the forthcoming years.

Several data remarks that Qatari produce cover approximately 70 percent of the market's needs in 2024.

“As a result, a plan to achieve complete self-sufficiency is expected to be implemented in cooperation with farm owners. This has led to the development of vegetable production,” it mentioned.

Qatar launched a food security program last year, to assert that around 70 percent of the number of vegetables consumed by citizens will grow at the local level, which will be four times the amount produced at present.

The latest Food Security Strategy is poised to focus on innovative solutions and sustainable systems to enhance the sector swiftly.

The report emphasised that“Using modern production methods applied to both outdoor and indoor cultivation, local farms are making considerable efforts to improve their vegetable production.”

“This also includes the rapid development of equipment and practices suitable for use in hot, arid climates, such as greenhouses, water-conserving irrigation techniques, and cooling technologies that enable the availability of vegetables all year round, thereby boosting Qatar's domestic production,” it added.

This is further supporting the growth of the market and contributing to the overall GDP growth of the country. Various agricultural farms are also augmenting their vegetable production in Qatar.”