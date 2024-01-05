Caretaker Prime Minister Of Pakistan Meets Qatar's Ambassador

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
Islamabad: Caretaker Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan HE Anwaar
Haq Kakar met with Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Pakistan HE Ali bin Mubarak Al Khater.
Bilateral cooperation relations between the two countries were discussed during the meeting.
MENAFN05012024000063011010ID1107687689
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.