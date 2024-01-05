               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Caretaker Prime Minister Of Pakistan Meets Qatar's Ambassador


1/5/2024 4:37:02 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Islamabad: Caretaker Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan HE Anwaar
    Haq Kakar met with Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Pakistan HE Ali bin Mubarak Al Khater.
    Bilateral cooperation relations between the two countries were discussed during the meeting.

MENAFN05012024000063011010ID1107687689

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search