ZINZINO AB (PUBL): PRELIMINARY SALES REPORT 2023


1/5/2024 4:28:21 AM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Jan. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zinzino group total revenue increased 23% in Q4 and total revenue for the full year 2023 increased 23%, compared to the previous year.

The revenue in December for Zinzino's sales markets increased by 23 % and amounted to SEK 152.4 (123.8) million. Faun Pharma's external sales decreased and amounted to SEK 5.0 (5.1) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 22% to SEK 157.4 (128.9) million compared with the previous year.

Sales in Zinzino's sales markets increased by 24% in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared with the same period last year and amounted to SEK 511.2 (413.3) million. Total revenues in the Group increased by 23 % in the fourth quarter and amounted to SEK 529.8 (429.3) million.

Accumulated revenue for January - December 2023 increased by 23% to SEK 1768.3 (1443.1) million.

Revenues were distributed as follows:

Regions, mSEK

23-Dec

22-Dec

Change

Q4 2023

Q4 2022

Change

YTD 2023

YTD 2022

Change

The Nordics

26.7

34.3

-22
%

82.9

90.9

-9
%

300.0

326.6

-8
%

Central Europe

43.3

27.8

56
%

134.9

94.3

43
%

437.9

290.8

51
%

East Europe

32,0

27,0

19
%

113.0

103.4

9
%

394.3

341.2

16
%

South & West Europe

25,0

14.9

68
%

86.8

50.6

72
%

267,0

164.6

62
%

The Baltics

8.4

7.2

17
%

31.5

25.3

24
%

98.3

77.9

26
%

North America

10.6

5.6

89
%

43.0

25.2

71
%

110.8

77.2

44
%

Asia-Pacific

5.5

5.8

-5
%

15.8

19.8

-20
%

56.8

77.5

-27
%

Africa

0.9

1.2

-25
%

3.2

3.8

-15
%

13.2

10,0

32
%

Zinzino

152.4

123.8

23
%

511.2

413.3

24
%

1678.3

1365.8

23
%

Faun Pharma

5,0

5.1

-2
%

18.7

16,0

17
%

90,0

77.3

16
%

Zinzino Group

157.4

128.9

22
%

529.8

429.3

23
%

1768.3

1443.1

23
%

Countries in regions:
-The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden
-Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland
-East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania
-South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Slovenia, Spain, United Kingdom, Belgium, Ireland, Turkey
-The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania
-North America: Canada, USA, Mexico
-Asia-Pacific: Australia, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand
-Africa: South Africa

For more information:
Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25
700, zinzino

Pictures for publication free of charge:
[email protected]

Certified Adviser:
Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ)

The following files are available for download:

2312 Pressrelease Salesreport EN

MENAFN05012024003732001241ID1107687608

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

