ZINZINO AB (PUBL): PRELIMINARY SALES REPORT 2023

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Jan. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zinzino group total revenue increased 23% in Q4 and total revenue for the full year 2023 increased 23%, compared to the previous year.
The revenue in December for Zinzino's sales markets increased by 23 % and amounted to SEK 152.4 (123.8) million. Faun Pharma's external sales decreased and amounted to SEK 5.0 (5.1) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 22% to SEK 157.4 (128.9) million compared with the previous year.
Sales in Zinzino's sales markets increased by 24% in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared with the same period last year and amounted to SEK 511.2 (413.3) million. Total revenues in the Group increased by 23 % in the fourth quarter and amounted to SEK 529.8 (429.3) million.
Accumulated revenue for January - December 2023 increased by 23% to SEK 1768.3 (1443.1) million.
Revenues were distributed as follows:
|
Regions, mSEK
|
23-Dec
|
22-Dec
|
Change
|
Q4 2023
|
Q4 2022
|
Change
|
YTD 2023
|
YTD 2022
|
Change
|
The Nordics
|
26.7
|
34.3
|
-22
%
|
82.9
|
90.9
|
-9
%
|
300.0
|
326.6
|
-8
%
|
Central Europe
|
43.3
|
27.8
|
56
%
|
134.9
|
94.3
|
43
%
|
437.9
|
290.8
|
51
%
|
East Europe
|
32,0
|
27,0
|
19
%
|
113.0
|
103.4
|
9
%
|
394.3
|
341.2
|
16
%
|
South & West Europe
|
25,0
|
14.9
|
68
%
|
86.8
|
50.6
|
72
%
|
267,0
|
164.6
|
62
%
|
The Baltics
|
8.4
|
7.2
|
17
%
|
31.5
|
25.3
|
24
%
|
98.3
|
77.9
|
26
%
|
North America
|
10.6
|
5.6
|
89
%
|
43.0
|
25.2
|
71
%
|
110.8
|
77.2
|
44
%
|
Asia-Pacific
|
5.5
|
5.8
|
-5
%
|
15.8
|
19.8
|
-20
%
|
56.8
|
77.5
|
-27
%
|
Africa
|
0.9
|
1.2
|
-25
%
|
3.2
|
3.8
|
-15
%
|
13.2
|
10,0
|
32
%
|
Zinzino
|
152.4
|
123.8
|
23
%
|
511.2
|
413.3
|
24
%
|
1678.3
|
1365.8
|
23
%
|
Faun Pharma
|
5,0
|
5.1
|
-2
%
|
18.7
|
16,0
|
17
%
|
90,0
|
77.3
|
16
%
|
Zinzino Group
|
157.4
|
128.9
|
22
%
|
529.8
|
429.3
|
23
%
|
1768.3
|
1443.1
|
23
%
Countries in regions:
-The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden
-Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland
-East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania
-South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Slovenia, Spain, United Kingdom, Belgium, Ireland, Turkey
-The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania
-North America: Canada, USA, Mexico
-Asia-Pacific: Australia, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand
-Africa: South Africa
