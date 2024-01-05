Thirty-Two Artists' Work On Show At 'Bond' Exhibition

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: In the presence of a significant number of artists and interested parties, Prof. Dr. Khalid bin Ibrahim Al Sulaiti, General Manager of the Cultural Village Foundation, Katara opened the“Bond” exhibition, yesterday.

The exhibition will run for three days in cooperation with the Gulf Painters Group in Building 18, Hall 1 in Katara.

The exhibition presents the works of 32 artists from Qatar, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Sultanate of Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, the Emirates, and Iraq. They belong to various artistic and creative schools, where they shed light, using multiple artistic techniques, on various topics, including heritage, modernity, pride in the homeland, and singing the beauty of nature.



Prof Dr. Al Sulaiti praised the exhibition, both on the level of the idea on which it was based and on the level of the extremely creative artistic works it presents, which would enhance ways of cooperation between Gulf artists and contribute to exchanging experiences and expertise, whether by participating in presenting their various works within the framework of one exhibition or through seminars accompanying this exhibition, through which they raise valuable topics.

He also affirmed Katara's constant keenness to support Gulf artists and provide them with opportunities to present their works and meet the public, based on its efforts to enrich the local and regional artistic scene and its message seeking to build bridges of communication between cultures and peoples.

For his part, artist Muhammad Mansour Bu Haliqa said that the Gulf Painters Group organised previous art exhibitions in Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait and Qatar. Pointing out that the exhibition held in Qatar is distinguished by the participation of distinguished artists from Iraq,“we called it the Bond exhibition to express the identity of the exhibition and its artistic and humanitarian message.”



Minister of State and President of Qatar National Library H E Dr. Hamad bin Abdulaziz Al Kawari (second left) and Katara General Manager Prof Dr. Khalid bin Ibrahim Al Sulaiti (first right) along with other dignitaries, officials and artists during the opening of 'Bond' exhibition.

For his part, Qatari artist Abdullah Al Mutawa expressed his happiness at participating in this exhibition with an artistic painting entitled“Reflection,” in which he highlighted the beauty of purebred Arabian horses with his brush, with all the values of nobility and Arab identity they reflect. He praised the exhibition, which is considered a valuable opportunity for meeting between Gulf artists from various schools.

The various participating artists also praised the high artistic level of the exhibition and the diversity of its schools, techniques and topics, inviting the public and art lovers to visit it and to follow the various accompanying seminars that represent a valuable opportunity to develop knowledge and openness to the experiences of artists from various Gulf countries, extending their thanks to Katara for its tireless efforts in organising the exhibition and making it a success.

It should be noted that a group of seminars will be held on the sidelines of the exhibition in which artists will discuss valuable artistic topics, in addition to that the artists participating in the exhibition will be honoured.

It is noteworthy that the group Gulf Painters was established by its founder, the Saudi artist Ali bin Abdullah Al Ghamdi in 2016. It is an artistic group licensed in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia that specialises in everything related to fine art in the Gulf Cooperation Council countries. It works to support Gulf fine art by holding exhibitions, forums, and workshops, highlighting artists, exchanging experiences and knowledge, strengthening fraternal relations, and preserving Gulf heritage.