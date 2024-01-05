Marmi Festival: Five Falconers Qualify For Hadad Challenge

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The participating falconers continued to impose their dominance in the Hadad Al Tahadi Championship qualifiers in the sixth and seventh groups within the activities of the Qatar International Falconry and Hunting Festival in its fifteenth edition (Marmi 2024).

Three falconers from the sixth group, whose competitions took place Wednesday, wherein Abdullah Fakhro's carrier pigeon was crowned on the podium at the festival headquarters while awaiting the final of the Hadad Challenge Championship, which will be held on January 26 and compete for two Lexus cars.

The finalists for the sixth group are Al Majd Team, Al Jassasiya Team, and Jaber Al Mankhas Al Marri, also qualified from the seventh group, whose competitions took place in the evening and was characterised by the participation of many Gulf and Arab falconers, both the Clash Team from the United Arab Emirates, and Mubarak Abdullah Al Maadadi, bringing the number of qualifiers to this level. To the final of the challenge, 20 falconers competed.

Miteb Mubarak Al Qahtani, Director of the Marmi Festival, and his deputy, Abdul Wahab bin Omair Al Nuaimi, and Ali bin Sultan Al Humaidi, Chairman of the Hadd Challenge Committee, crowned the finalists in the Hadd Challenge Championship, where the immediate qualifier in the Hadad Challenge Championship received a sum of money in the amount of QR100,000 in addition to the qualification shield.

On the other hand, the Al Talaa Championship competitions continued, wherein qualifiers were held for groups from 16 to 20, which resulted in the qualification of falconer Shaheen Salem Shaheen Al Dosari, from the 19th group, with a record time, where the falcon emerged after 56 seconds, confirming its control over the Houbara, bringing the number of qualifiers.

To date, there are four falconers in the Talla Championship, after the participants in the other groups failed.

Rashdan Obaid Al Rashdan, Vice Chairman of the Committee, said that the hunting weather was favourable for pollen today, as the vision was clear and the air speed was not strong enough to affect the pollen, but we found that the falcons did not perform well, with the exception of the falcon of the finalist, Shaheen Al Dosari, which flew in record time.

Al Rashdan stressed that the Al Talaa Championship is a major challenge for falconers, stressing that the committee is happy with the qualification of at least one falcon from each group so that the competition increases, making the tournament more enthusiastic and exciting, with the huge fans anticipating this tournament and all Marmi tournaments.

For their part, the participating falconers expressed their appreciation and thanks for the efforts of the Al Gannas Association in supporting falconers and their keenness to continue festivals and tournaments that promote this traditional sport, appreciating what the members of the festival organising committees are doing.