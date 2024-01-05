ISI Mark Becomes Mandatory For Fire Extinguishers From Feb 9

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Jan 5 (KNN) As per the Quality Control Order (QCO) 2023, Fire Extinguishers must comply with Indian Standard regulations and feature the ISI Mark under a Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) license, effective February 9, 2024.

For Small Enterprises, as defined under the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Act, 2006 (27 of 2006), the QCO will come into force with effect from May 2024, and for Micro enterprises, it will come into effect from August 2024.

The order prohibits the production, trade, sale, stocking, or import of fire extinguishers lacking the ISI Mark.

BIS has published two standards on fire extinguishers related to their performance, reliability, and safety, including IS 15683: 2018 Portable Fire Extinguishers (Performance and Construction, Specification) and, IS 16018: 2012 Wheeled Fire Extinguishers (Performance and Construction, Specification).

The order makes it mandatory for any manufacturer of fire extinguishers of the above two types to essentially conform their products (extinguishers) to the above-mentioned Indian Standards.

Notably, this order is not applicable to the products or articles which are meant for export.

“The implementation of the QCO is poised to be advantageous for the industry, as it will serve as a mechanism to scrutinise imports of substandard products”, said, Sanjiv, Joint Secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), during a review meeting on Thursday.

Our products are now mandated to meet specific quality criteria, aligning with the BIS standards, ensuring their approval, he added.

