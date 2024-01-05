Gujarat CM To Inaugurate MSME Conclave During Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024

(MENAFN- KNN India) Gujarat, Jan 5 (KNN) To explore the role of MSMEs in the 'Develop India 2047' initiative, an MSME Conclave is being organized concurrently with Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024 on January 12.

The MSME Conclave, a flagship event for Gujarat's Industries Commissionerate, will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel along with Industries Minister Balwant Singh Rajput at Mahatma Mandir Convention Hall.

Besides reviewing the MSME ecosystem in India and Gujarat, the Conclave will focus on

technology adoption, digitalization, credit access, and green technology in MSMEs.



The conclave will also deliberate on challenges faced by women entrepreneurs.

The conclave gathers speakers from various sectors, fostering idea exchange among think tanks, government bodies, and academia.

Industries Commissioner Sandeep Sagle highlighted MSMEs' significant contribution to India's GDP and employment.

The conclave aims to tap into MSME talent, fostering economic growth. It encourages stakeholders to contribute, emphasizing inclusive growth through entrepreneurship among women and marginalized communities, aligning with the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024.

(KNN Bureau)