Selection, Inc. To Present Update On Clinical Progress At The 42Nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference In San Francisco, CA, On January 11, 2024

Best-in-class Kv1.3 blocker has successfully completed a Phase 1b trial in atopic dermatitis patients Pipeline molecule to treat T cell mediated autoimmune diseases

San Diego, CA, USA, and Munich, Germany – January 5, 2024 - selectION, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel treatments for T cell mediated autoimmune diseases, today announced that management will present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference. The presentation will be held Thursday, January 11, 2024, 08:00 AM - 08:25 AM PST at Golden Gate (32nd Floor), The Westin.

selectION's si-544 , a highly potent and selective Kv1.3 blocker, has demonstrated an excellent safety and tolerability profile in a recently completed Phase 1b clinical trial in atopic dermatitis patients. Immunocompetence has been fully maintained under treatment. Significant and durable clinical benefit has been achieved with a short treatment cycle. selectION's CEO Antonius Schuh will discuss this data in more detail during the presentation.

Kv1.3 dependency is highly specific to disease-associated immune cells. Blocking the target with a high-affinity molecule results in specific deactivation of the disease associated cell clone and induction of immunoregulatory processes. As such, si-544 presents a compelling pipeline opportunity in the treatment of T cell mediated autoimmune diseases.

About selectION, Inc.

selectION, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel peptide therapies for autoimmune diseases and selected cancer indications by targeting autoreactive, chronically activated T (TEM) cells.

si-544, the Company ́s drug candidate, is blocking Kv1.3, a specific ion channel involved in the activation and proliferation of TEM cells, with class leading selectivity. TEM cells lie at the root of many autoimmune indications such as atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, or multiple sclerosis, but also of certain rare cancers like lymphomas.

si-544 has demonstrated excellent efficacy in animal and human T cell models.

The compound is a potent immuno-selective agent addressing a significant unmet medical need by functionally inhibiting and eliminating disease-specific, chronically activated TEM cells while maintaining full immunocompetence.

selectION, Inc. is supported by SDL Ventures and Global Source Ventures. The Company is headquartered in San Diego, CA, USA, with a clinical R&D subsidiary in Munich/Martinsried, Germany.

