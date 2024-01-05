Global Fish And Seafood Market Analysis 2023-2027 - A $315.49 Billion Market By 2027

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Fish and Seafood Market Summary, Competitive Analysis and Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The Global Fish & Seafood industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market share, market size (value and volume 2017-22, and forecast to 2027). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.

Key Highlights



The fish & seafood market consists of the retail sale of ambient fish & seafood, frozen fish & seafood, fresh fish & seafood (counter), chilled raw packaged fish & seafood - processed, chilled raw packaged fish & seafood - whole cuts and dried fish & seafood. The market is valued according to retail selling price (RSP) and includes any applicable taxes.

The global Fish & Seafood market had total revenues of $226.57 billion in 2022, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% between 2017 and 2022.

Market consumption volume increased with a CAGR of 3.3% between 2017 and 2022, to reach a total of 22.14 billion kilograms in 2022. The performance of the market is forecast to accelerate, with an anticipated CAGR of 6.8% for the five-year period 2022-2027, which is expected to drive the market to a value of $315.49 billion by the end of 2027.

Companies Profiled



Nomad Foods Ltd

Thai Union Group

BOLTON ALIMENTARI Pescanova Espana

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1. Market value

1.2. Market value forecast

1.3. Market volume

1.4. Market volume forecast

1.5. Category segmentation

1.6. Geography segmentation

1.7. Market share

1.8. Market rivalry

1.9. Competitive landscape

2 Market Overview

2.1. Market definition

2.2. Market analysis

3 Market Data

3.1. Market value

3.2. Market volume

4 Market Segmentation

4.1. Category segmentation

4.2. Geography segmentation

4.3. Market distribution

5 Market Outlook

5.1. Market value forecast

5.2. Market volume forecast

6 Five Forces Analysis

7 Competitive Landscape

7.1. Market share

7.2. Who are the leading players in the global fish & seafood market?

7.3. Which companies have been most successful in increasing their market shares in the last 5 years (2017-2022)?

7.4. Which companies market shares have suffered in the last 5 years (2017-2022)?

7.5. What are the most popular brands in the global fish & seafood market?

8 Company Profiles

8.1. Nomad Foods Ltd

8.2. Thai Union Group PCL

8.3. BOLTON ALIMENTARI SpA

8.4. Pescanova Espana SL

9 Macroeconomic Indicators

