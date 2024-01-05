US Backs UN's Resolution On Appointment Of Special Envoy For Afghanistan

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) ATLANTIA (Pajhwok): The United States has supported the UN Security Council (UNSC) resolution's call for a UN Special Envoy for Afghanistan.

Earlier, the UNSC has adopted a resolution on an independent assessment on Afghanistan that provides recommendations on international engagement to address the challenges being faced by the country.

The resolution advances the process outlined in the independent assessment on Afghanistan, including through creating a UN Special Envoy to promote implementation of the recommendations.

A Special Envoy will be well positioned to coordinate international engagement on Afghanistan, including with relevant Afghan political actors and stakeholders, to achieve the objectives laid out in this resolution, according to US mission to UN.

US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said that the resolution shows that the UNSC supports a“process by which Afghanistan is integrated into the international community only by meeting its international obligations.”

In a press briefing Miller said:“We do support the resolution.”

“The resolution has called for a UN special envoy for Afghanistan. It is our belief that a special envoy would be well-positioned to coordinate international engagement on Afghanistan to achieve the objectives laid out in the resolution,” he said.

Miller said that Washington thinks“the resolution sends a clear message to the Taliban, to the Afghan people, and to the world” about UNSC's support for reintegration of Afghanistan into the international community.

Meanwhile, the Islamic Emirate's chief spokesman, Zabiullah Mujahid, said that the international community should initially recognize the caretaker Afghan government and then present their suggestions.

The United Arab Emirate (UAE) mission to the UN also said:“Today, the UN Security Council adopted a resolution co-penned by the UAE and Japan ...“

