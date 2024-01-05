GWM Breaks 1 Million Annual Sales For 8 Years In A Row

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) GWM has achieved remarkable success in its international expansion, selling 1.23 million sales globally with an annual sales milestone of 300,000 units in overseas markets. As of December, monthly overseas sales reached an impressive 33,476, underscoring the company's substantial global presence.







GWM's remarkable success stems from its technology and market strategy, paired with a forward-looking global expansion strategy. On the product front, GWM strategically tailors its offerings to meet local demands in diverse global markets. The GWM TANK 500, renowned for its robust engine and off-road capabilities, gained popularity in the Middle East. Building on this success, the high-end GWM TANK 700 sold out in a mere 55 seconds during its November pre-sale. GWM ORA, the new energy brand, has received acclaim in Europe and South Africa, establishing leadership in specific market segments.

GWM's practical approach resonates globally, earning recognition and prestigious awards. The GWM HAVAL H6 NEV received four major annual awards in Brazil. In the 2023 South African Annual Pickup Model Competition, the GWM P Series secured the title of“The Best Pickup Model” in the 100-120 kW power category. GWM ORA 03 achieved a five-star rating from Green NCAP, along with LCA and the TopGear South Africa“2023 Annual Award”. GWM WEY 03, WEY 05 and ORA 03 have all received the European E-NCAP five-star rating. GWM Brand was also acknowledged in the 2023 BrandZ“China Global Brand Top 20”. These accolades contribute to the continuous increase in market share for GWM's NEV.

At the core of GWM's sales success is the company's commitment to cutting-edge technology research and development. Proprietary Hi4 and Hi4-T technologies iterate rapidly in response to changing consumer demands, contributing to the swift rise in market share for new energy vehicles. The Coffee OS and intelligent cabin ecosystem are user-friendly, enhancing the overall driving experience.

GWM's dedication to independent research and development has garnered widespread recognition for its technological prowess, resulting in the milestone of 300,000 units sold overseas. This certified strength has facilitated collaborations with global enterprises. In June, GWM established a strategic partnership with Inchcape, a major automotive distributor. In July, GWM Holding Group's FTXT Energy signed a cooperation agreement with Italy's CNR for hydrogen energy projects, advancing the transformation towards green energy. GWM also accelerated overseas production with KD factories in Pakistan, Ecuador, and a new project in Malaysia last year.

In its 26-year global journey, GWM has prioritized the“One GWM” vision and adopted a“Global Ecosystem” strategy. The company's success in overseas markets stems from continuous exploration, a user-centric approach, win-win collaborations, and a down-to-earth attitude.

Looking ahead, GWM will host the 2024 GWM Global Fan Festival to deepen connections with users and share the year's achievements and joys. As GWM and its users embark on the future journey of globalization, they anticipate a brilliant and shared future.