Chaingpt(CGPT), An AI+Web3 Utility Token, To Be Listed On Coinw Exchange

CoinW, the world's pioneering cryptocurrency trading platform, will list CGPT, on Innovation Zone. For all CoinW users, the CGPT/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading on 5th January 2023, at 12:00 (UTC).







ChainGPT: Where AI Meets Web3

ChainGPT is at the forefront of developing AI-powered technologies tailored for the Web3, Blockchain, and Crypto industry. With a mission to enhance the Web3 space for retail users and startups, ChainGPT offers a range of solutions, from Language Models (LLMs) to Web3 AI Tools. The ecosystem is supported by the $CGPT utility token, which serves as the backbone, providing holders and stakers with various benefits such as DAO voting, staking, pad allocation, Freemium access to AI tools, airdrops, and more.

ChainGPT's Applications in the Crypto Space

ChainGPT has revolutionized the crypto experience with its AI-powered chatbot, serving as the ultimate digital companion for navigating the volatile digital world of crypto. From providing unlimited, accurate information on demand to acting as a community manager and research/trade assistant, the ChainGPT Web3 Chatbot adapts seamlessly to various environments, offering users a dynamic and user-friendly interaction.

ChainGPT also introduces an innovative AI NFT Generator that expands beyond the crypto and blockchain space. This generative art model, integrated into a user-friendly interface, utilizes a chat-based chat box for inputs, allowing users to unleash their creativity. With no hardcoded universal framework, the AI NFT generator is designed to bring abstract concepts to life based on user prompts.

$3,000 USDT Limited-Time Offer for CoinW Community

To celebrate the listing, the CGPT bounty program will be up for grabs from January 5, 2024, at 12:00 PM to January 10, 2024, at 15:59 PM (UTC). By participating in CGPT/USDT trading with a transaction volume not less than 100 USDT will have the opportunity to share a prize pool of 3,000 USDT equivalent in CGPT tokens, distributed based on the proportion of their cumulative trading volume. To claim your rewards, please click here .

About CoinW

CoinW is a pioneering crypto trading platform that prioritizes security, transparency, and user-centric principles. With advanced technology, deep liquidity, and a wide range of supported cryptocurrencies, the company has amassed a broad user base to become one of the world's most secure crypto exchanges. Committed to security, transparency, and compliance, the CoinW exchange upholds the highest regulatory standards and actively contributes to the advancement of the crypto industry. To learn more about CoinW, you can visit the official website , and follow CoinW's Twitter Accoun , Btok , and Telegram Group .

About CGPT

ChainGPT is an advanced AI infrastructure that develops AI-powered technologies for the Web3, Blockchain, and Crypto space. We aim to improve the Web3 space for retail users & startups by developing AI-powered solutions designed explicitly for Web3. From LLMs to Web3 AI Tools, ChainGPT is the go-to place to boost your Web3 flow with Artificial Intelligence. For more information, please visit the official website .