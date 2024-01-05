Who Was Jeffrey Epstein- Financier Who Trafficked Young Girls For Over Two Decades

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Jeffrey Epstein was an American financier and convicted paedophile who was facing sex-trafficking and sexual abuse charges. He died in jail in 2019 before facing trial. A number of court records were disclosed recently that revealed a number of names including some of Epstein's accusers, prominent businesspeople and politicians. These records were part of a lawsuit filed by one of those victims read: Jeffrey Epstein Client list LIVE updates: Epstein paid $200 to get illicit massages from girls, more for new recruitsHe was born and raised in New York City. He later taught at the Dalton School despite lacking a college degree. Following dismissal from the school, he began working in banking and finance sector. He worked at Bear Stearns in various roles before starting his own firm. Epstein developed an elite social circle. His lust led him to procure many women and children whom he and his associates abused sexually read: Jeffrey Epstein second list released: More high profile names appear in court docs | Full listEpstein's scandal surfaced in 2005 when police in Florida's Palm Beach began investigating him after a parent reported that he had sexually abused her 14-year-old daughter. Later,

Federal officials discovered that 36 girls including 14 years olds were abused read: Leonardo DiCaprio, Cate Blanchett, Kevin Spacey: Hollywood names mentioned in Jeffrey Epstein court documentsIn 2008, Florida state court convicted Epstein of procuring a child for prostitution and of soliciting a prostitute and served 13 months in custody but with extensive work release. In 2019, he was arrested again on federal charges for being involved in sex trafficking of minors in Florida and New York. Almost a month after his arrest he committed suicide read: Jeffrey Epstein case: Here's what unsealed documents reveal | 10 most important updatesA number of court records were disclosed this week that unveiled fresh details about a number of abuse victims that spans three decades and targeted dozens of teenage girls and young women.A lawsuit was filed by one of Jeffrey Epstein's sexual abuse victims, Virginia Giuffre, against former girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell. The records suggest that Epstein's made a payment of $200 to receive illicit massages from high school girl students and more for recruiting new friends read: How to gain access to records related to Jeffrey Epstein? Find hereDuring Maxwell's criminal trial two years ago it was found that as a bait, Epstein's used to use names of his famous and influential friends to aspiring models or artists and achieve in his deceiving plans. Maxwell was convicted of sex-trafficking charges and is serving a 20-year prison sentence.

One of the sexual abuse victims, a girl who was in high school went to Jeffrey Epstein's house thinking she had been hired to give him a massage. She said,“I don't recall exactly how I was propositioned to get there. I was just there, and all of a sudden something horrible happened to me,” the new unsealed documents revealed. She further added Epstein removed her clothes without her consent the first time she met him.

