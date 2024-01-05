90% Of Passengers Allege Compromised Comfort, Cost-Cutting By Indian Airlines Over Last 2 Years, Says Survey

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "As the demand for air travel increases, 90% of passengers feel that Indian airlines have sacrificed comfort and made cost-cutting decisions over the past two years to LocalCircles 's survey which received over 25,000 responses from air travellers located in 284 districts of India, noted that Indian airlines have compromised comfort Read: 'Take refund, we don't care...,' Passengers furious over Go First's conduct after flight cancellation“Since October, LocalCircles has witnessed a notable rise in grievances from air travellers, encompassing issues such as exorbitant fares, flight cancellations, delays, denied boarding, mishandled or lost luggage, significant increases in onboard food prices, undisclosed changes in boarding gates, and instances of staff displaying rude behaviour at check-in counters,” the survey report stated Read: DGCA reports flight problems, baggage, and refunds as top passenger complaintsFurthermore, the report stressed the Airports Authority of India (AAI) anticipation of a continued surge in passenger numbers that projected an overall passenger growth of 371 million in the fiscal year 2023-24 and a further increase to 412 million in the subsequent fiscal year, 2024-25 does the survey say?According to the report, this week, complaints have reached a heightened level, particularly as numerous individuals headed to airports to embark on their Christmas and New Year holidays Read: IndiGo clarifies web check-in not mandatory, but recommended for a smooth experience. Netizens react78% of respondents indicated they had faced one or more issues when flying in the last 2 years. The first question in the survey focused on understanding the percentage of passengers who faced one or more issues when flying in the last 2 years, the report added is to be further noted that a substantial 88% of survey participants expressed the belief that airlines based in India have been compromising on passenger comfort and engaging in cost-cutting measures over the past two years findings from the 'India Airline Passenger Sentiment Survey 2022' by LocalCircles unveiled that 79% of respondents felt that airlines were sacrificing passenger comfort and implementing cost-cutting measures Read: Airports Authority of India warns about fraudulent job offers after receiving 'numerous complaints'In the subsequent 2023 survey, this percentage escalated from 78% to 88%, signifying a decline in customer service and care gathered from discussions within the LocalCircles community indicates that a significant number of air travellers still perceive the aviation regulator as largely unaware of the shortcomings in airline customer service that they routinely encounter believe that the regulator should take steps to ensure improved services and behaviour from airline staff. Additionally, there is a call for faster and real-time escalation mechanisms to be made available to passengers, the survey report noted.

