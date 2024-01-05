Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Electric Cars To Ferry VVIP Guests

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) These electric vehicles are strategically stationed at key locations, offering a sustainable and convenient transportation option for distinguished guests.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to attend the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple on January 22 along with numerous VVIP guests from both India and abroad.



To ensure a seamless and eco-friendly experience for VVIP tourists, the government has introduced electric cars

A fleet of 12 electric cars has been strategically deployed to provide comfortable and eco-conscious transportation for VVIP tourists.



These electric vehicles are stationed at key locations such as Ayodhya Cantt Railway Station, Ayodhya Dham Junction, and Maharishi Valmiki International Airport Ayodhya.

The EVs will be available for booking via a mobile application.

The electric cars enhance the convenience and eco-friendliness of transportation options available for VVIP tourists attending the historic Ram Temple consecration ceremony.