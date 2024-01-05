Ira Khan, Nupur Shikhare Wedding Reception: Aamir Khan's Friends Salman Khan And Shah Rukh Khan To Attend

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Ira Khan, Aamir Khan's daughter, married her longtime partner, fitness expert Nupur Shikhare, in a private wedding on January 3 in Mumbai. The couple chose a civil wedding, which close relatives and friends attended. On January 3, a reception for family and close friends was hosted at the Taj Lands End in Mumbai. The couple will tie the knot on January 8 in Udaipur, followed by a superb banquet in Mumbai on January 13. Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan will attend the event, IndiaToday has exclusively learned.

According to the couple's close pals, the newlyweds are planning a three-day opulent wedding in Udaipur from January 6 to January 8, which will be attended by family members. A spectacular celebration has been scheduled for January 13 at the BKC Jio Centre, and the who's who of Bollywood and politics have been invited.

According to news reports, several Aamir Khan friends and industry colleagues are scheduled to attend the reception, including Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan, Karan Johar, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rajkumar Hirani, Ashutosh Gowarikar, Juhi Chawla, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, and others.

Aamir has extended an invitation to the Ambani family as well. The Ambani family was present at the event hosted on January 3. Furthermore, personalities from the South film industry have been invited to the gala event in Mumbai.







Before getting married, Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare had been dating for nearly three years. A year after they began dating, the pair got engaged in November 2022.

Ira Khan, Aamir Khan's daughter, is a champion for mental health and has made her theatrical debut as a play director. Nupur Shikhare is a personal trainer. On January 3, he ran 8 km with his pals to the wedding destination and married in a vest and shorts. Their wedding photos and videos quickly became popular on social media.