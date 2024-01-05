Historic Shift: Mount Carmel College In Bengaluru To Accept Male Students After 75 Years

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Established in 1944 as "Carmel College" under Madras University in Trichur, MCC later relocated to Bengaluru in 1948. Over the years, the college has built a strong reputation for providing quality education to women, producing graduates who have excelled in various fields.

The announcement of this significant change was made by Suma Singh, the Registrar of Academics at Mount Carmel College. Suma highlighted that the move towards co-education aligns with the institution's strategic vision, emphasising the importance of inclusivity and diversity within the campus environment.

MCC's decision to embrace co-education comes as the college actively pursues "deemed-to-be-university" status. This strategic shift positions MCC as an evolving educational institution committed to adapting to changing societal dynamics while upholding its dedication to academic excellence.

Mount Carmel College has invited qualified students, irrespective of gender, to apply for undergraduate and graduate studies for the upcoming academic year. While this decision may seem groundbreaking, it is not entirely unprecedented, as MCC had previously allowed entry for male students in select postgraduate courses in 2015, following approval from the Bangalore University Academic Council.

George Lekha, the head of MCC, stressed the necessity of adapting to evolving times and expectations. She noted, "We don't want to be a university exclusively for women. As we move towards university status, changes are inevitable. The process will be gradual, and we encourage everyone to embrace this shift."

Prospective students are invited to submit their admission applications through the official website.

Mount Carmel College proudly counts among its alumni the accomplished actress Radhika Pandit, visionary businesswoman Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, the founder of Biocon, esteemed journalist Faye D'Souza, and Bollywood luminary Deepika Padukone.