Imran Khan Attends Ira's Wedding With Rumoured Girlfriend Lekha Washington; Ex-Wife Avantika Malik Skips Event

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Imran Khan made a public appearance at the wedding ceremony of Aamir Khan's daughter, Ira Khan, who tied the knot with her longtime partner Nupur Shikhare in Mumbai. The event took place at Taj Lands End and was captured in a series of photos shared by Ira's cousin, Zayn Marie.

In one of the pictures, Zayn is seen accompanying Ira to the stage, while another photo features Zayn taking a mirror selfie with Imran Khan, who looks dashing in a black tuxedo. Notably, Imran is seen in the company of his rumored girlfriend, actor Lekha Washington, who is elegantly attired in a lehenga. Interestingly, Imran's estranged wife, Avantika Malik, did not attend the ceremony.







Imran Khan and Avantika Malik got married in 2011 and welcomed their daughter, Imara, in 2014. Although reports of their separation surfaced in 2019, the couple has not addressed their split publicly. Imran's last film appearance was in the 2015 movie "Katti Batti."

The attention at the wedding also shifted towards Nupur Shikhare's unconventional wedding attire and baraat entrance. The groom jogged to the venue wearing shorts and a black vest, sparking discussions on social media about his unique choice.

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare got engaged in Italy in September the previous year, followed by an intimate engagement party two months later. The party was attended by family and close friends, including Imran Khan, Aamir's ex-wives Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao, and actor Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Aamir Khan and the family have organized two star-studded receptions, with one planned in Udaipur and another in Delhi. Speculations suggest that some of the industry's biggest stars are expected to grace the wedding reception in Udaipur.