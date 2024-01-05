Bengaluru Police Arrest Call Centre Manager Over Alleged Rape Of Female Colleague

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Basaveshwar Nagar Police in Bengaluru have apprehended a call centre manager named Akram following a distressing incident that unfolded when a female colleague invited him for lunch, leading to accusations of rape.

The arrested individual, Akram, is a resident of KR Puram and was employed in the same company as the woman involved. On January 2, he extended an invitation for lunch, which the woman accepted given their professional association.

However, what began as a seemingly common lunch turned into a harrowing ordeal as Akram stands accused of sexually assaulting the 32-year-old woman post their meal. Shocked by the alleged actions of her colleague, the woman immediately sought recourse by reporting the incident at the local police station, prompting the authorities to register a case.

The police swiftly acted on the complaint and arrested the accused manager Akram.

The investigation into the distressing incident remains ongoing as the authorities aim to gather further evidence and information.