Indian Toy Industry Sees 239% Rise In Exports In FY 2022-23

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) When comparing FY 2022–2023 to FY 2014–15, the Indian toy business experienced impressive growth, with a 52% decrease in imports and a 239% increase in exports.



When comparing FY 2022–2023 to FY 2014–15, the Indian toy business experienced impressive growth, with a 52% decrease in imports and a 239% increase in exports.



A report on 'Success Story of Made in India Toys', noted that India is emerging as a top exporting nation

along with zero-duty market access including UAE & Australia.

BCD on toys (HS code 9503) was increased from 20% to 60% in February 2020, and subsequently to 70% in March 2023.

Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) has mandated sample testing of each import consignment to curb the import of sub-standards toys.

BIS has granted more than 1200 licences to domestic manufacturers and more than 30 licences to foreign manufacturers for the manufacture of toys with BIS standard Marks.

The Ministry of MSME is supporting 19 Toy clusters under the Scheme of Funds for the Regeneration of Traditional Industries (SFURTI).

Promotional initiatives have also been undertaken to promote indigenous toys and encourage innovation, including The Indian Toy Fair 2021, Toycathon, etc.