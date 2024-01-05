Virat Kohli Gifts Signed Jersey To Keshav Maharaj; Netizens Call It Another 'Ram Siya Ram' Moment

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a riveting turn of events, Team India orchestrated a remarkable comeback to secure a thrilling 7-wicket victory over South Africa at Newlands on Thursday, leveling the two-match series 1-1. The Cape Town Test not only witnessed a historic win but also set a record for the shortest Test in history in terms of balls bowled. Amidst the intense competition, a heartwarming moment between Indian skipper Virat Kohli and South African spinner Keshav Maharaj added a touch of sportsmanship to the enthralling encounter.

After facing an innings defeat in the opening Test at Centurion, Team India displayed resilience and determination in the second Test, clinching a crucial victory. The Cape Town match, which witnessed a total of 642 balls bowled across 107 overs, concluded with a decisive outcome. The teams ultimately shared the trophy, marking a memorable series for both sides.

Following the historic win, Virat Kohli, the batting maestro, showcased exemplary sportsmanship by gifting his signed Test jersey to South African left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj. Maharaj, expressing his gratitude, took to Instagram to share a picture of himself with Kohli and the cherished jersey. The caption read, "One for the Wall, Thank you @virat," underscoring the significance of this gesture in the realm of cricket camaraderie.

During the match, the interaction between Virat Kohli and Keshav Maharaj transcended the competition. As Maharaj walked to the crease accompanied by the tune of 'Ram Siya Ram,' Kohli, positioned at slips, welcomed him with a gesture of folded hands, accompanied by bow and arrow movements. This heartening moment between two competitors resonated widely across social media, becoming a symbol of mutual respect and camaraderie in the world of cricket.

The delightful exchange between Kohli and Maharaj didn't go unnoticed on social media platforms, where fans and cricket enthusiasts alike celebrated the spirit of sportsmanship displayed by the Indian skipper. The images of Kohli's jersey gift and the on-field gesture added a human touch to the intense battle on the cricket field, garnering widespread appreciation.

"Keshav Mahraj should be invited as a guest in the inauguration of Ram Mandir, Ram Siya Ram," said one user on Instagram. Another user simply added, "Jai Shri Ram."

A third user noted, "Maharaj of cricket+ Maharaj of South Africa."

In the heat of competition and the quest for victory, Virat Kohli's gracious gesture towards Keshav Maharaj stands as a testament to the values of sportsmanship and camaraderie that define the spirit of cricket. Beyond the boundaries, such moments contribute to the rich tapestry of the sport, fostering a sense of unity and mutual respect among players and fans alike. The shared trophy and these gestures will be remembered as integral parts of a memorable Test series between India and South Africa.