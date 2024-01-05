'It Was Time For Reboot,' Says Ananya Panday As She Unveils Her Holiday Album

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 5 (IANS) Actress Ananya Panday, who was in the UK for her New Year vacation, on Friday dropped her holiday album, and it is full of fun, candid pictures full of love, lights and celebrations.

Ananya went for the year-end vacation with her rumoured boyfriend Aditya Roy Kapur. A viral picture shows the actors enjoying ice skating in the UK.

However, Ananya in her holiday album did not shared Aditya's photo. The album included pictures of the 'Liger' actress flaunting her natural beauty.

One picture features Ananya posing against picturesque backdrop of London with lakes and birds.

The other snap shows Ananya enjoying cuisines of London. There is also a glimpse of beautifully decorated Christmas tree, heart-shaped chocolates.

One photograph also shows the 25-year-old actress enjoying ice-skating.

The post was given a geotag of London. It was captioned as:“Happpy new year!!!! I know I'm slightly late but like Ahana said at the end of 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' - it was time for a reboot and a couple of resolutions every year we try to change ourselves but this year I hope you can be completely yourself.”

Ananya was referring to her character of Ahana in the recently released coming-of-age drama 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan'. Directed by Arjun Varain Singh, the flick also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav.

The film revolves around three friends who navigate their goals and relationships against the pressures of social media.

The fans took to the comment section and wrote:“So the camera man is Aditya?” One user said:“Caption defines your positive mentality.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, she next has 'Control', and the untold story of C. Sankaran Nair.

