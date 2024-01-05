Redefining Resilience: Fetchfreaks Aims To Shatter Disability Stigmas And Capture Share Of 128% Market Growth

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MARIETTA, OHIO, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- FetchFreaks , the brainchild of minority entrepreneur Jacob Hill, is revolutionizing the landscape of dog accessories for Gen Z and Millennial pet owners. More than just a business venture, FetchFreaks represents a stride in breaking the stigma around disabilities. Hill, who navigates life with Duchenne muscular dystrophy, demonstrates that challenges can serve as a springboard for creative and entrepreneurial success.FetchFreaks offers many vibrant essentials ranging from the LickPawty Nuzzle Mat, designed to make feeding safer and more enjoyable, to the Pawzzle Pounce, which will help stimulate a pet's cognitive abilities. FetchFreaks' playful messaging and eye-catching design for younger generations set it apart from traditional pet brands. This launch coincides with the rising rates of pet ownership among young adults. Coinciding with pet ownership, a Morgan Stanley report on pet care forecasted a staggering 128% growth for pet products to $158 billion by 2030.FetchFreaks distinguishes itself by spotlighting transparency, engaging and educational content and a commitment to pet wellbeing. The company's transparency is evident through its“No Games, Just Fetch” promise with clear pricing and free shipping.Hill's journey is a testament to the potential within everyone, regardless of physical limitations, to lead in their field. FetchFreaks represents a new era in pet care rooted in resilience, innovation and the deep connection between“pups” and their families.“While I feel it's improving, disability stigma is still prevalent within society,” says 25-year-old Hill.“I've seen it and experienced it most of my life, not just in business, but in college, social circles, and even dating. I hope to break down barriers by showing the world what's possible.”FetchFreaks invites you to explore a world where play takes on a new dimension. Visit FetchFreaks and connect with us on social media @FetchFreaks.For media inquiries, contact FetchFreaks Media Relations at ....FetchFreaks, part of the SHRx24 LLC family, shines a spotlight on dog accessories, empowering Gen Z and Millennial dog owners to enhance their active lifestyle and strengthen the unbreakable bond with their furry friends. With a focus on vibrant and functional gear, the brand is redefining playtime for pups and their humans. Join the FetchFam and“Unleash The Zoomies” at FetchFreaks!

