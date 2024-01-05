Redress And Tommy Hilfiger Announce New Strategic Partnership For The Redress Design Award 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Redress Design Award 2024-Open Applications

Asia-focused NGO, Redress opens applications for the world's leading fashion design competition to emerging fashion designers globally to drive circular fashion

HONG KONG, HONG KONG, January 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Redress, the Asia-focused environmental NGO accelerating the transition to circular fashion by educating designers and consumers, organises the Redress Design Award 2024 under the support of Create Hong Kong (CreateHK) of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) as the Lead Sponsor. Redress is pleased to have iconic fashion brand Tommy Hilfiger joining forces for the Redress Design Award 2024, the world's leading sustainable fashion design competition. The competition calls on emerging designers globally to apply with their circular and sustainable fashion collections, before the closing date of 15 March 2024.Dr. Christina Dean, Founder of Redress, shares,“Fashion is one of the world's most polluting industries. Left unabated, pollution and waste is set to worsen. We urgently need to accelerate circular fashion, which is the best way to let fashion thrive without costing the earth. Working from our Hong Kong headquarters, and with our Asia focus, we want to redress - to remedy and set right - fashion, by collaborating with bold fashion brand businesses and brilliant designer talent to create the fashion industry of the future, right now.”Mr. Victor Tsang, Head of Create Hong Kong, remarked that,“the Redress Design Award plays a pivotal role in bringing design elites from around the world to gather and conduct exchanges. The HKSAR government is pleased to support the competition with a view to reinforcing Hong Kong as the East-meets-West centre for international cultural exchange.”Tommy Hilfiger, which is owned by PVH Corp. [NYSE: PVH], is pleased to enter a new partnership to nurture emerging talent. The Redress Design Award 2024 First Prize winner will join the Tommy Hilfiger design team to work on a sustainable design project for retail, gaining valuable industry experience, and building on their knowledge of sustainable fashion.Creating fashion that“Wastes Nothing and Welcomes All” is part of Tommy Hilfiger's DNA and reflects on the brand's decades-long track record and commitment to making fashion more sustainable and inclusive. Tommy Hilfiger is exploring new, circular materials and manufacturing methods like creating quality pieces from textile waste, while operating with sensitivity to planetary boundaries. The brand is also working to make the fashion industry more accessible to underrepresented communities through programmes and partnerships and creating inclusive products that work for every Tommy Hilfiger fan.Education needed for a circular fashion systemFashion's current unsustainable linear system of 'take, make and waste' is wasteful and polluting. Around 100 billion apparel items are produced per year, approximately doubling since 2006, and the majority of this is landfilled or burned within one year of production. An estimated 92 million tons of textile waste is created annually from the fashion industry, with the equivalent of one rubbish truck of textiles landfilled or burned every second.It is estimated that 80% of a product's environmental impact is determined at the design stage, where decisions from everything from materials, trims, repairability, longevity to recyclability are laid down.Fashion designers looking to enhance their expertise in circular fashion design are encouraged to enrol in the free, online Redress Circular Fashion Design Course, delivered by leading industry experts, to gain an edge in the fast-changing fashion industry. The newest module 'Design for Recyclability', launching on 23 January and featuring insights from Jessica Wei, Senior Director of Sustainability at Tommy Hilfiger Asia Pacific, offers a unique opportunity to explore circular business models and learn from professionals embracing recyclability – and will be exclusively available to Redress Design Award applicants through 15 March.With over 170 university partners worldwide, Redress is committed to equipping the next generation of fashion professionals with the necessary knowledge and tools to support, and succeed in, a fashion industry transitioning toward circularity. The Redress Academy, a free online learning platform, has benefited more than 120,000 students, designers, and industry professionals.Applications for the Redress Design Award 2024 are now open worldwide until 15 March. Emerging designers can visit for complete guidelines and submission details.-Ends-High resolution images and videos are available here and other media kits here for download.Media EnquiriesShirley A. Wong - Communications ManagerEmail: ...Office: +852 2861 0360Tel: +852 9257 0778Editor's NotesAbout the Redress Design Award 2024 competition:. The competitors: The Redress Design Award 2024 is open to applications from emerging designers and students with less than four years' professional experience globally. Apply here.. The prize details are here.. The judges include Simon Au, Editorial Director, Vogue Hong Kong; Orsola de Castro, Author and Co-founder, Fashion Revolution; Bonnie Chen, Fashion Model, Filmmaker, and Environmentalist; Kevin Germanier, Creative Director, GERMANIER and Alumnus, Redress Design Award; Marc Gianneschi, Senior Vice President, Tommy Hilfiger Asia Pacific; Angus Tsui, Creative Director, ANGUS TSUI and Alumnus, Redress Design Award; Jessica Wei, Senior Director of Sustainability, Tommy Hilfiger Asia Pacific; with more names to be announced soon.. The Redress Design Award 2024 partners and sponsors include Create Hong Kong of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region as the Lead Sponsor; Tommy Hilfiger, Bloomsbury Publishing, and JUKI.About the Redress Academy and education. The online, open-access Redress Academy platform is here: /academy. The Redress Pathway to Circularity online courses are here: /learn/pathway-course-2023. Further supporting statistics are here.The Redress Design Award ( ) is the world's leading sustainable fashion design competition that educates and empowers emerging fashion designers about circular design techniques to reduce fashion's negative environmental impacts. Organised by Hong Kong-headquartered, Asia-focused environmental NGO Redress annually since 2011, the competition now has over 170 global fashion university partners and attracts designer applicants from over 50 countries and regions to win prizes that connect them with global-leading fashion businesses to accelerate the change to a circular fashion industry.Create Hong Kong (CreateHK) ( ) is a dedicated office set up by the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region in June 2009 to spearhead the development of creative industries in Hong Kong. From 1 July 2022 onwards, it is under the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau. Its strategic foci are nurturing talent and facilitating start-ups, exploring markets, promoting cross-sectoral and cross-genre collaboration, and promoting Hong Kong as Asia's creative capital and fostering a creative atmosphere in the community. CreateHK has been sponsoring the Redress Design Award (formerly the EcoChic Design Award) since 2011 to promote Hong Kong's fashion design.Redress ( ) is a Hong Kong-headquartered, Asia-focused environmental NGO with a mission to accelerate the change to a circular fashion industry by educating and empowering designers and consumers so as to reduce clothing's negative environmental impacts.Tommy Hilfiger ( ) one of the world's most recognized premium lifestyle brands, uplifting and inspiring consumers since 1985. The brand creates iconic style, which comes alive at the intersection of the classic and the new, co-created with people who are shaping culture around the world. 