Valve Positioner Market Size, Share | Growth Report 2031

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Valve positioners are utilized to regulate the precise position of a valve in process control systems. Controlling the flow of fluids (like gases or liquids) through fluids is a common function of valves in numerous industrial settings. A valve positioner ensures precise valve placement to maintain the specified flow rate, pressure, or other process parameters.

The fundamental function of a valve positioner is to systematically regulate the valve's position in response to a signal received from a controller, such as a programmable logic controller or distributed control system. Such a system ensures that the valve responds precisely to the control signal and facilitates the achievement of precise command over the operation.

Market Dynamics

Increasing Urbanization and Industrialization in Developing Economies Drive the Global Market

In numerous sectors, including energy and power, water and wastewater management, pharmaceuticals, metals and mining, chemicals, food and beverages, and energy and gas, the rapid process of industrialization and urbanization in developing economies such as China, India, Brazil, and South Africa has increased the demand for valve positioners.

In these sectors, valve positioners are essential for regulating the flow of fluids, gases, and steam to preserve quality, safety, and productivity. According to projections by the United Nations, the global urban population will increase from 4.2 billion in 2018 to 6.7 billion in 2050, with 90% of this surge occurring in Asia and Africa. The lucrative prospects identified in these geographical areas indicate a considerable capacity for expansion within the market for valve positioners.

Advancements in Valve Positioner Create Tremendous Opportunities

Significant industry participants have recently advanced in developing valve positioners to improve their efficacy. For instance, in January 2021, PMV developed a modular, user-friendly, and extremely sophisticated digital positioner. The PMV D30 digital positioner is an advanced technological advancement that offers precise and reliable valve regulation while being straightforward to set up and calibrate. Rotary and linear valves powered by double-action or single-action spring return actuators are compatible.

Similarly, Spirax Sarco, the preeminent provider of equipment and services for steam system control, announced the EP500's release in February 2017. The ergonomics of this first electro-pneumatic valve positioner are its primary consideration. This positioner offers exceptional accuracy and unmatched dependability; additionally, it requires no effort to set up, calibrate, or operate. A cast aluminum exterior intended for outdoor installations is featured on the EP500. These developments are anticipated to generate market expansion opportunities.

Regional Analysis

North America is the most significant global valve positioner market shareholder and is estimated to expand substantially during the forecast period. It is anticipated that established industries such as water and wastewater, electricity and energy, oil and gas, and chemicals will have a significant presence in North America, contributing to the region's dominant market share throughout the forecast period. Moreover, the increasing adoption of automation technologies and the development of sophisticated industrial infrastructure drive robust growth for valve positioners in the North American market.

Furthermore, an increasing number of North American businesses are adopting valve positioners to improve the accuracy and productivity of their manufacturing processes. According to research by the National Association of Manufacturers, American investments in manufacturing technologies surpassed USD 243 billion in 2022, showcasing an unwavering commitment to technological advancement. The substantial investment signifies the region's readiness to integrate and integrate state-of-the-art technologies, including valve positioners, into its industrial framework.



The global valve positioner market was valued at USD 1.55 billion in 2022. It is estimated to reach USD 2.39 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.93% during the forecast period (2023–2031).

Based on type, the global valve positioner market is bifurcated into pneumatic valve positioner, electro-pneumatic valve positioner, and digital valve positioner.

The digital valve positioner segment dominates the global market.

Based on actuation, the global valve positioner market is divided into single-acting and double-acting.

The single-acting valve positioner segment is the highest contributor to the market.

Based on industry, the global valve positioner market is bifurcated into energy and power, chemical, oil and gas, pharmaceutical, metal and mining, food and beverage, water and wastewater treatment, paper and pulp, and others.

The oil and gas segment is the largest contributor to the market. North America is the most significant global valve positioner market shareholder and is estimated to expand substantially during the forecast period.

Key HighlightsCompetitive Players

The key players in the global valve positioner market are Emerson, Metso, General Electric, Flowserve, Siemens, ABB, SAMSON AG, Honeywell International Inc., Azbil, SMC, Baker Hughes, Rotork, Schneider Electric, Nihon KOSO, GEMU, Yokogawa, Chongqing Chuanyi Automation, IMI STI, Festo, Jordan Valve, VRG Controls, Circor International, Crane, ContRoLAir, Gemu Group, Dwyer Instruments, and others.



In March 2023, Valworx officially introduced its latest collection of flange valves, which are designed to have low emissions and provide fire safety. Valworx stainless steel flange valves are certified for use in pipelines, and they also meet standards for low fugitive emissions and fire-safe

design. Valworx offers stainless steel flange valves that can be operated in electric explosion-proof (On-Off/ Positioner), electric (On-Off/ Positioner), pneumatic, or manual modes. In September 2023, Samson Controls Pvt. Ltd., a German firm, marked the commencement of construction for their new facility with a significant ceremony at their Ranjangaon plant premises. The company is a prominent maker of various valves, intelligent positioners, and smart valves and systems powered by artificial intelligence.



