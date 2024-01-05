'We Thought Of Ourselves As Lions, But Now Seen As Mice And Cats': Ashraf Ghani

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

The ex-president of Afghanistan recently talked about how we should remember our history and put Afghanistan's interests before our own. He even commented sarcastically, saying,“We used to think of ourselves as powerful like lions, but without Afghanistan, we're as small as a mouse and nobody cares about us, just like a flea.”

Mohammad Ashraf Ghani, the former President of Afghanistan, released his fourth podcast on Thursday, December 4th, criticising the selfishness of Afghan political leaders. He said,“Lower your heads, how we boasted, how we deceived ourselves, how we considered ourselves brave, saying we are lions, but now we are like mice that no one pays attention to and values no more than fleas. Our pride was tied to this land, but we didn't realize it.”

Mr. Ghani stated that this“malicious circle” must be broken, and a united strategy for progress must be found. He argued that the problem is not with the people but with some politicians and“ethnic brokers” who have no other agenda than dividing the people.

The former President continued in his podcast, emphasizing that anyone who believes they can treat the Afghan people like sheep and not consider their wishes will soon realize their mistake.

Two former Afghan Presidents, Hamid Karzai and Ashraf Ghani, had a strong inclination to compare themselves and the people to lions and used this rhetoric to threaten the Taliban and other countries. In a speech that users turned into satire, Mohammad Ashraf Ghani had once addressed the Taliban, saying,“Don't come unaware to the lion's den. We will devour you!”

Without directly naming the Taliban, he mentioned that Afghanistan cannot progress in isolation. He highlighted the importance of people's support and continued international aid as an indication that the Taliban cannot govern Afghanistan alone.

Ashraf Ghani called for a popular movement to change the country's situation and stressed that this change should transform into a national discourse.

Former Afghan President Ghani fled the country before August 2021, leaving the nation in the hands of the Taliban, a move that has drawn criticism from the people he left behind. Additionally, Ghani has been accused of involvement in money extortion and embezzlement, further souring public opinion against him.

