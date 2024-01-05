Global Data Center Colocation Market To Reach Value Of USD 124.90 Billion By 2030 | Skyquest Technology

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Global data center colocation market is segmented on the basis of type, and end-user. The market can be segmented based on type into wholesale colocation, and retail colocation. Based on end-user, the market is segmented into IT and telecom, and BFSI- Industry forecast 2023-2030 Westford,USA, Jan. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest report, a significant catalyst propelling the global data center colocation market is the escalating need for cost-effective and scalable data storage and processing solutions. In digital age, businesses, tiny and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), often find themselves burdened by the substantial expenses associated with constructing and managing their proprietary data centers. Browse in-depth TOC on the "Data Center Colocation Market"

Pages - 157

The demand for robust IT infrastructure to sustain business operations has grown substantially in recent years, paralleling the growing dependence on data in various industry sectors. This escalating reliance on data has prompted a widespread adoption of cloud services, driving a fundamental shift in how businesses manage their digital assets in the data center colocation market.

Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 USD 46 2030 Value Projection USD 124.90 Billion CAGR 15.3% Forecast Period 2023-2030 Segments Covered

Type End-User Regions Covered

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America Middle East and Africa

Prominent Players in GlobalData Center Colocation Market



Equinix, Inc.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc.

NTT Communications Corporation

China Telecom Corporation Limited

CyrusOne Inc.

Global Switch

Interxion Holding NV

Level 3 Communications, LLC

Verizon Communications Inc.

CoreSite Realty Corporation

Telehouse

China Unicom

AT&T Inc.

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc.

CenturyLink, Inc.

KDDI Corporation

Deutsche Telekom AG Colt Technology Services Group Limited

Wholesale Colocation Segment is Expected to Rise Significantly due to Soaring Demand from Enterprises

Wholesale colocation has emerged as the dominant force in the data center colocation market, primarily driven by the soaring demand from enterprises for extensive infrastructure services. In today's digital landscape, many large organizations need tailor-made solutions that can seamlessly accommodate their distinct IT prerequisites.

North America has asserted its dominance in the global data center colocation market, primarily attributed to the robust presence of well-established colocation providers in the region.

Browse summary of the report and Complete Table of Contents (ToC):

Retail Colocation Segment is Expected to Dominate Market due to Pivotal Role in Assisting Users

Retail colocation has emerged as a rapidly expanding sector within the data center colocation market, driven by the surging adoption of cloud-based services by both small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). In the digital era, SMBs increasingly rely on efficient data storage and processing capabilities to remain competitive.

Regional market in Asia-Pacific is poised to emerge as the fastest-growing market for data center colocation services, and this trend is primarily fueled by the region's escalating adoption of cutting-edge technologies.

A comprehensive analysis of major players in the data center colocationmarket has been conducted recently. The report encompasses various aspects of the market, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavors to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in Global Data Center Colocation Market



In 2023, CyrusOne made a significant announcement regarding its expansion plans in the data center industry. The company revealed its intention to establish a cutting-edge data center campus in Dallas, Texas, signifying its commitment to meeting the growing demand for data infrastructure and colocation services in the region. This strategic move reflects CyrusOne's recognition of Dallas as a critical hub for data-driven businesses and organizations seeking top-tier data center solutions. In 2023, NTT Ltd. unveiled a transformative partnership with Google Cloud, underlining its dedication to delivering innovative hybrid cloud solutions to its customers. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in cloud computing, leveraging Google Cloud's expertise in cloud technologies and NTT Ltd.'s global reach and infrastructure capabilities.

Speak to Analyst for your custom requirements:

Key Questions Answered in the Global Data Center Colocation Market Report



What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

List the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence. In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how these differences shape the market's future growth?

