Owner Of Ny Spine Care Interventional Pain Management, Dr. Ji Han, Proudly Receives Over 50 5-Star Reviews

NY Spine Care Interventional Pain Management, led by Dr. Ji Han, is a trusted source of pain relief for individuals who deal with various kinds of discomfort. They work closely with a large number of insurance companies to provide services for everyone, setting them apart from their competition. With their team of specialists, they offer a broad spectrum of services that are tailored to treating specific conditions such as nerve pain, joint pain, and back pain. Whether you need treatments for migraines, carpal tunnel syndrome, or other ailments, NY Spine Care Interventional Pain Management and Dr. Ji Han can help. They use regenerative medicine, spinal cord stimulation, and epidural injections, to name a few. The medical branch blocks and facet joint injections are also highly effective. One thing that sets Dr. Ji Han's NY Spine Care Interventional Pain Management apart from others is their personalized approach to care and treatment. They cater to their patients' individual needs and work closely with them to provide the best possible care. If you're dealing with chronic pain, NY Spine Care Interventional Pain Management is a reliable and trustworthy option.







Because of Dr. Ji Han's commitment to care, NY Spine Care has received various 5 star reviews including one from Noelle, stating,

“Dr. Han is amazing. I've been seeing Dr. Han for several years now because of extreme numbing down my leg. Years of PT, multiple injections, and nothing seemed to be working. I decided to get a second opinion and went to a similar specialist in the city, but this doctor basically did everything Dr. Han has done before.

The new Dr convinced me that surgery was the only option for me. I went back to Dr. Han to get a second opinion on the surgery, and thankfully he told me that it's super unnecessary. Dr. Han researched and was able to find the source of my pain and recommended stretching and exercises. Just like that, years of numbing went away in a month! I'm so glad I listened to Dr. Han and opted out of surgery. He is super caring and is very good at treating patients. Highly recommend”

Dr. Ji Han is a healthcare provider who is passionate about delivering the ultimate care experience for his patients. He firmly believes that every patient is unique and should receive personalized attention and understanding when it comes to addressing their pain. Dr. Han's approach to pain management is evidence-based, taking into consideration the individual needs of each patient. He understands that pain is not just physical, but emotional, and treats the full spectrum of his patient's needs. Dr. Ji Han believes that an effective pain management plan requires a thoughtful and personalized approach that goes beyond merely prescribing medications or injections. His unwavering passion for providing genuine care has earned him the trust and loyalty of his patients, who have experienced unique and attentive care under Dr Han's watchful eye. Dr. Han is a healthcare provider who is committed to delivering exceptional care and ensuring that his patients feel valued and heard above all else.

In another review, James states,“ I wanted to write this review for Dr Han and his staff. They are excellent and very attentive to your needs. They are an excellent team providing the very best care for me. He has helped me to reduce my pain. I can enjoy the simple things again, like holding my grandchildren. Before having the shots I was very nervous, but Dr. Han explained the procedure which put me at ease. I had terrible pain in my neck and upper back. I was gaining weight and getting out of shape very quickly. After doing the shot I could get back to exercising and I was able to lose my extra weight quickly.

With over 20 years of experience, Dr. Han has become a leading expert in pain management. He earned his degree from the prestigious University of Alabama at Birmingham and trained at some of the most distinguished medical centers in the country, including Weil Cornell Medical Center, Hospital for Special Surgery, and Memorial Sloan Kettering Institute. Dr. Han's compassionate approach to care has helped countless individuals find relief from their pain. As the past Director of Pain Management at New York Presbyterian Hospital-Queens and Queens Medical Associates Center, he listens intently to his patients and provides accurate diagnoses and effective treatment plans. Dr. Han has earned an outstanding reputation as an authority in the field, owing to his ability to connect with patients and apply his expertise to provide the highest quality of care.

NY Spine Care is the go-to destination for anyone suffering from chronic or acute pain. Under the leadership of Ji Han, their team of seasoned physicians provides top-notch interventional pain management services. From neck and back pain to arm, leg, shoulder, finger, and foot pain, NY Spine Care's comprehensive approach caters to an array of conditions. What sets them apart is their commitment to individualized, patient-centered care. They understand that every patient's needs are different, and tailor their treatment plans accordingly. To provide even better care, they recently opened an impressive 8000 square-foot facility solely dedicated to interventional pain management. The state-of-the-art facility boasts a comfortable setting for patients, while also providing physicians with more treatment options to deliver optimal care.